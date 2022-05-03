Three Waunakee softball players have been recognized for their leadership and fundraising efforts, after raising more than $17,000 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) during the spring semester.
Morgan Ripp, Romi Ripp and Olivia Cliff competed in LLS’s 2022 Students of the Year campaign – a philanthropic leadership-development program where high schoolers raise funds to support LLS and its mission of finding a cure for blood cancer. The annual fundraising competition took place Jan. 18 to March 11, with nine candidate teams contending for this year’s title of top fundraiser and the chance to help patients whose lives the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society aims to improve.
“Olivia, Morgan and Romi were all a fantastic asset to the campaign,” said LLS campaign development manager Jaimie Sherling. “They worked really well together. They had great support from their parents, and I think they surprised themselves with what they fundraised.”
Competing under the name Catch a Cure, the trio of Waunakee softball players utilized various fundraising strategies throughout the seven-week competition to raise funds for LLS.
One of the main strategies they used was direct mailing.
“That is the bulk of the fundraising for a lot of students,” Sherling said, adding that she coaches candidates on ways to solicit funds as part of her campaign-manager duties. “We will coach them on how to send letters to people, how to reach out to businesses and prepare a pitch so that maybe a business will sponsor them.”
Team members mailed letters to family, friends and other individuals on their contact list, informing them about their participation in the campaign and asking for their financial support.
“We kind of encourage them to think of who’s on their mailing list, who they send holiday cards to. You can send letters to those same people,” Sherling said, noting that LLS provides the postage for the mailers. “So a good portion of fundraising comes from those letters.”
Other ways the team raised funds were through traditional fundraising events such as cookie sales.
“Some of it their parents had to do. Like, there was a wine-pull night that was totally coordinated by the parents. The students didn’t have anything to do with it, but it was wildly successful,” Sherling said. “But they just kept working. And they supported each other really well, too. With high schoolers, you never know how that can go. Sometimes it can go really well, and other times it doesn’t. But they did well. They supported each other as well as working on their own, which is great.”
The Catch a Cure team ended up raising a total of $17,881. Though the candidates did not win this year’s competition, Sherling said the amount of money they raised for LLS was impressive.
She thanked those who donated to the society and its mission.
“It’s creating a cure for cancer,” Sherling said. “And I think it’s rare it today’s day and age that you would meet someone that doesn’t have some kind of connection to cancer – whether they know someone who had a diagnosis and they survived, or maybe that person didn’t survive.”
Sherling said the society is already looking for next year’s Student of the Year candidates. High-school students interested in participating should contact her at Jaimie.Sherling@lls.org.
“We’d love to have another group from Waunakee,” Sherling said.
Those wishing to make a financial contribution to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society can do so at the nonprofit’s website, givenow.lls.org.