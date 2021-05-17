Dane County Executive Joe Parisi joined Dane County Parks staff to cut the ribbon on the Joyce M. Baer & George J. Socha Nature Conservancy on May 15. The 140-acre conservancy lies along the Maunesha River near Marshall.
Middleton Police are looking for information regarding a Bucky Badger statue that was taken from the area in front of the Greenway Station management offices. The theft occurred between 11 p.m. May 15 and 7:30 a.m. May 16. Anyone with information can contact the Middleton Police Department at (608) 824-7300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or visit the website, at P3TIPS.COM. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $1,000 in cash rewards for tips that lead to an arrest and can remain anonymous.
Channel 27 WKOW will air a special half-hour program on the State of Our Lakes, with information about the Clean Lakes Alliance and other groups’ work to improve Madison area lakes. It will air at 6:30 p.m. May 26.
THE LAST WORD
If you get up in the morning and think the future is going to be better, it is a bright day. Otherwise, it's not.
-Elon Musk