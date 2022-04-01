ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
April 13, 1922
The baseball league this season will consist of eight teams from the following towns: Marshall, Sun Prairie, Lodi, DeForest, Middleton, Cross Plains and Madison.
Lawrence C. Clarke was confirmed Postmaster of Middleton Friday without a dissenting vote.
Miss Isabelle Worringer celebrated her birthday Tuesday afternoon.
Miss Rutilla Endres is now employed at the Koltes-Michels Store.
Anton Ziegler has rented part of the Frank Esser farm in the town of Verona.
Sister M. Hildegard, who was connected with the Catholic parochial school for 32 years, died at St. Agnes Convent last week, Tuesday.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
April 14, 1927
Miss Frank Illif, former resident of Waunakee, died at her home in Winnebago, Minn., Friday, April 8.
Samples of water from a number of village wells were tested and quite a few were found to be unsafe.
Helen Chambers had her tonsils removed at St. Mary’s Hospital on Saturday.
C.J. Dodge, Windsor, died at a Madison hospital Wednesday, April 6, following an operation.
Archie Wheeler announces that he is now ready to do trucking and hauling of all kinds.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
April 10, 1947
Dr. A.M. Blake will be 83 years old on Sunday, April 13.
William F. Frederick, retired Madison policeman, is now on duty in Waunakee.
Edward M. Blum, 62, brother of John Blum, died at his home in Sauk City Friday after an extended illness.
Mr. and Mrs. Albert Endres announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Thursday, April 3.
The farmers are patiently waiting for the right kind of weather so they can get in the fields.
Dr. and Mrs. John Grinde of DeForest announce the birth of a son on Sunday, April 6, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. Linus Schwab, Middleton, announce the birth of a daughter on April 6, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Mrs. Anton Statz Sr. will observe her 83rd birthday on Wednesday, April 16.
Mr. and Mrs. Edward Melchert announce the birth of a son at Madison General Hospital on April 7.
The American Legion is sponsoring an Easter Egg hunt for the kiddies on the Legion lot next to the print shop.
Mr. and Mrs. Howard Cross of Madison announce the birth of a daughter on April 6 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
April 5, 1962
Dave Roberts, son of Mr. and Mrs. Don Roberts, was placed on the Second All-State Basketball team selected by the United Press.
Mr. and Mrs. Roger Ripp, Dane, are parents of an infant son born on Saturday, March 31, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
The wedding of Miss Teresa Louise Wagner and Mr. John Thomas Hayes took place at 10:30 a.m. on March 3. The ceremony was performed by the Rev. Raymond Ziegler in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Waunakee.
The Waunakee Canning Corp. is installing a continuous cooker which is being set up by the Food Machinery Co. of San Jose, Calif.
Rejoicing over the arrival of a daughter on Friday, March 30, at University Hospital, are Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Inkman, Waunakee.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
April 13, 1972
Wednesday, April 12, marked the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Bank of Waunakee, formerly the Farmers State Bank. Fred Schunk began his 61st year with the bank.
Operation Red Ball is organizing to assist firemen in locating children who may be trapped in their bedrooms in the event of a fire.
Mrs. Harold Peterson, 57, died Sunday, April 9, in a Madison hospital after a brief illness.
Mr. and Mrs. Alex Lochner, Lodi, announce the engagement of their daughter, Kathleen, to Gary M. Hellenbrand, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Hellenbrand, Dane.
A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Tom Larson, Waunakee, on Saturday, April 8, 1972, at Madison General Hospital. The boy has been named Michael Wallace.
Joining the family of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Leonard, Waunakee, is a son born on Saturday, April 8, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. Norbert Kaltenberg will observe their 25th anniversary on Sunday, April 23.
FORTY YEARS AGO
April 1, 1982
This week’s Tribune Profile features Al Subera, a detective for the Middleton Police Department and a professional photographer.
There is a six-candidate race for three seats on the Waunakee Village Board. The candidates are Dan Arnold, Howard Quimby, Joseph Hellenbrand, Nolan Anderson, Sandy Hartwig, and Barbara Meier. Municipal Judge John Radermacher is unopposed. Running for school board are incumbents Vincent Endres and Margo Knutzen. County board member James Tierney is being challenged by Joseph Fry.
Approximately 30 parents have agreed to participate in a block parent program, which is designed to look out for children in the village.
Gary Baumann, son of Dorothy A. Baumann of Dane, has been promoted to the U.S. Air Force rank of Staff Sergeant. Baumann is a tracking radar specialist at Oscan Air Base, South Korea.
Ellen Epping, senior forward on the Warrior girls’ basketball team, was named to the Capitol Conference all-conference squad for the second year in a row.
Gertie the Gorilla from Gertie Gorilla Gram attended a surprise birthday party for high school principal Jack Reed.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
March 26, 1992
The Westport Town Board is considering a plan to convert the former Yahara Center into an alcohol and drug treatment facility for women.
Four candidates have lined up for three seats on the Waunakee Village Board, including William Lundy, Pat Gile, Judy Hamre and Tim Luttrell.
Rhonda Endres was named Waunakee’s Outstanding Woman of the year at a program Sunday night.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Mike Hensgen, director of curriculum for the Waunakee school district.
Waunakee teacher Jodi Ryan was selected as one of Wisconsin’s leading science educators.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
March 28, 2002
They might still change their minds, but members of the Waunakee school board have decided to hold an advisory referendum on building proposals June 4 with an eye toward a binding referendum Sept. 10.
Waunakee native Chris Kennedy will return home next week not only to see his family and friends, but to see how they react to his latest short film, “The Book and the Rose.” Now a Los Angeles resident, Kennedy will be on the big screen at the Madison Film Festival on April 6.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Catalina Maya, an exchange student from Colombia.
Helen Bram will celebrate her 90th birthday on March 29. She was born in Waunakee on the Frederich Homeplace on March 29, 1912.
Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Gosdeck are proud to announce the engagement of their daughter, Joanna Wescott, to Joseph Esposito, son of Marie Esposito of Chicago, Ill.
Two Waunakee youths, Alexandria Hutchins and Ben Hutchins, will compete in the 2002 NASTAR Ski Racing National Championships March 28-31 at Park City Mountain Resort in Utah.
TEN YEARS AGO
March 29, 2012
The Town of Springfield is moving one step closer to approving the long-proposed Transfer of Development Rights program. With a public hearing set for April 11, town supervisors will take community feedback to put final touches on the farmland preservation program before it sends it to the county for approval.
The Village of Waunakee has accepted bids on the Ripp Park tennis court lights, with the intention of installing them early this summer.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Greg Ihm, who left his family farm to become a priest.
John Hyland will likely spend a third term as the Waunakee Municipal Court Judge as he faces no challenges at the polls April 3. Due to a change in state law, his next term will be four years.
What looked like an old outbuilding on Hwy. 113 was taken down recently, the last remnants of a one-room schoolhouse that educated generations of children in a bygone era. No children have attended the Wilke School since 1937 when it closed, and recently the property owner removed the building.
With the resignation of former Waunakee School Board president Paul Meese, the district has three candidates on the April 3 ballot.
As with many area elections, the Town of Westport has a pair of names on the ballot that are all too familiar with their posts as board supervisor. Terry Enge and Brad Robinson are running unopposed in the April 3 election, making their eventual election the pair’s eighth term on the board. Both were first elected in 1997.