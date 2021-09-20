The Waunakee Community School District Board of Education is inviting all district residents to a Community Engagement meeting designed to obtain stakeholder feedback. The BOE is committed to community engagement as a high priority for this school year, with an interest in informing and receiving feedback on key topics within our school district.
The first meeting will be on Monday, Sept. 27, at 6:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center (PAC). The PAC is located at Waunakee Community High School, 301 Community Drive, Waunakee. This meeting will be held in-person and all members of our community and school community are invited to attend. We are also offering an option to view virtually via the Board of Education YouTube Channel. The meeting will be live-streamed and available at this link. Participants viewing virtually will be able to ask questions or comments via email that evening.
The topic for the September meeting will be diversity, equity and inclusion. Another topic will be equitable access to opportunities for all students in our district.
A Spanish interpreter will be present. Anyone who needs assistance in a language other than English, is asked to contact Angie Ramos, District Interpreter and Translator at (608) 849-2000, Option 2.
To effectively address questions, the district requests that they be submitted by 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24. Please use the following form to submit your questions. If you have multiple questions, please fill out a new form for each one. We will try to address as many questions as we can. Your question may be addressed in the district presentation or read aloud during the question and answer session.
The next Community Engagement meeting will be held on Monday, November 29th on Student Achievement.
We look forward to meeting with you. By working together, we can strengthen our student’s learning experience and success. We appreciate your contributions to this and other school support initiatives.