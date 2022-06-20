After 32 years, Waunakee's FPC pastor charters next journey

For 32 years, the FPC congregation has turned to Pastor Kirk Morledge during the bleakest and the brightest moments, to grieve losses and celebrate milestones.
Morledge will retire at the end of the month, leaving the Waunakee congregation that, in his words, has allowed him the “sacred privilege of serving as your pastor.”
The pastor grew as an adult with the First Presbyterian Church congregation, as he recalls in a letter to the church earlier this month, thanking them for “taking a chance on a bachelor pastor in 1990.”
The letter notes his congregation’s support when he introduced to them his high school girlfriend, Faith, whom he would later marry:
“One of the Elders who I met at coffee hour called me the next day and said, ‘That girl’s a treasure. You better marry her. If you don’t, I will!’”
In fact, as Morledge told the Tribune, theirs was the first wedding at the new, larger church built on Hwy. Q. He describes how the members welcomed Faith and helped the couple to nurture two foster children they welcomed into their lives and later adopted. Morledge said he proposed to Faith 21 years to the day after their first date in high school.
Morledge has led a growing congregation through the three decades. When he arrived, the little Presbyterian church was located at Fish Street and Second Street with fewer than 100 members. Today, it is on a 10.5-acre site just south of Waunakee with nearly 700 members.
Asked about the most memorable events during his more than three decades at FPC, Morledge recalled breaking ground on the site before anything but cornfields surrounded it, describing it as “kind of virgin soil.”
About 20 children were present and the youngest child, able to hold a plastic shovel, was the first to dig in.
“His name is Jake and now he’s 6’ 4”, and 240 (pounds). The oldest member was 90, and she put the shovel in. Now she’s gone to be with God,” Morledge said.
The church was built ahead of schedule and under budget, he added, crediting Simon Builders for that rare accomplishment.
In addition to leading the congregation, Morledge served in the U.S. Navy Reserves as a chaplain, a pursuit the members nurtured, as well. Another vivid memory was a tearful goodbye to the congregation in 2001, 10 days before Christmas, as Morledge was one of the first Navy Reservists called up after the Sept. 11 attacks. Morledge would be stationed on a ship at the gateway to the Mediterranean as a chaplain ministering to service men and women entering and leaving.
“They had to do Christmas on their own,” he said about the FPC members.
Morledge also had a “Dark Night of the Soul,” as he said was described in the Middle Ages. One day in 2019, 10 minutes before church service was to begin, he walked out of the staff entrance.
He said he realized he had “tumbled into a bleak and suffocating depression” that required six months of treatment.
“A lot of Biblical scholars will tell you that this happened to writers of the Psalms,” Morledge said, adding that the New Testament points out Jesus felt forsaken by God.
But in the Middle Ages, the thought was that if a person comes out of that dark night, they will have a deeper understanding of themselves and God, Morledge said. The congregation welcomed him back afterward, and Morledge returned a better pastor, better able to empathize and understand the members.
‘The tug’
Morledge was in college when he felt “the tug” toward the church, as he called it. His plan all along at Northwestern was to become a high school teacher, coach and principal. But as he attended church in Evanston, he watched the pastor and thought, “Maybe I’m supposed to do that,” he said.
“It was pretty surprising and disconcerting,” Morledge said.
Home from college for a break in Madison, he asked his pastor for advice.
“The pastor said, 'if you can possibly do anything else, do anything else,'” Morledge said. “I took that to mean this is a horrible job. That’s not what he meant to say. It’s one of those jobs where you feel like God has to put you there otherwise you won’t survive.”
The job is 24/7, and pastors often are helping those dealing with illness, divorce, death, depression. But they’re also celebrating weddings, engagements and other happy moments.
“You never really 100 percent set all of that down. You kind of carry it as long as you have a congregation,” Morledge said. “It’s a privilege. It’s a sacred privilege. But, it takes all of you.”
Morledge’s father supported his calling, and after Morledge visited a seminary, he felt he could see himself there. Others he asked also said they could envision him as a pastor.
Morledge thought about retiring a half ago, at 65, to be present full time with his family. The church, he said, also “deserved fresh air.”
But then, in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, he felt he needed to stay on the ship, as the Navy man refers to the church.
“I was looking at COVID and said, this is a storm that’s going to hit the ship pretty hard,” Morledge said, adding that thousands of churches have closed since the pandemic began.
The past two years have not been the most fun, he said.
After Morledge retires June 30, the Presbytery will find an interim pastor. Eventually, church members will elect their next pastor.
Currently, Morledge is the longest serving pastor of the John Knox Presbytery, and some say the longest ever to have served. Now, he is baptizing babies of those he’s baptized, he said. Morledge isn’t sure what’s next, but he envisions helping other churches and those in uniform.
He quoted a saying: “Trust the sail on the little boat and see where the wind of God blows you.”
Overall, Morledge looked back at his career with fondness.
“I’ve had a ball ... I’ve felt tremendously blessed,” he said, noting the congregation’s grace. “I hope whoever comes after me, they’ll discover that, too.”
Morledge’s final service is Sunday, June 26, at 9:30 a.m. Afterward, a potluck barbecue will be held. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to visit the church website, www.myfpc.org, to rsvp.