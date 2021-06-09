THE WAUNAKEE Community Cares Coalition, in cooperation with the Waunakee Police Department, collected 149.5 pounds of unwanted medications during the spring Drug Take-Back Day. Since October of 2020, the department has collected a total 568 pounds drugs to be safely disposed of. A Med Drop Box is located at the Waunakee Police Station for residents to dispose of prescription drugs.
GREATER MADISON MPO and the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission are working on a Transportation Plan 2050 to accommodate the rapidly growing region. Between 2020 and 2050, the region is expected to grow to 739,000 residents. The planning process is beginning with a survey. For information and to take the survey, visit https://greatermadisonmpo.konveio.com.
WITH RISING temperatutes, the Dane County Humane Society is advising pet owners to keep their animals cool and hydrated. Dog owners should watch for signs of heatstroke, such as panting, lethargy, drooling, fever, vomiting and collapse. Breeds with shorter noses (such as Pugs, Shih Tzus, Pekingese, Bulldogs and Boxers) as well as very young and senior dogs are especially vulnerable.
THE LAST WORD
There are no extra pieces in the universe. Everyone is here because he or she has a place to fill, and every piece must fit itself into the big jigsaw puzzle.
-Deepak Chopra