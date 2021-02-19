Peacebuilding is Girl Scout International’s Theme for its Feb. 27 World Thinking Day, and in Waunakee, one Brownie Troop has embarked on a project to earn its badge in that area as well as ensuring all kids can enjoy a sledding hill.
Karin Alwin and Claire Munson are the leaders of Brownie Troop 7329, whose 12 members attend all four elementary schools in Waunakee. They recently received approval from the Waunakee Parks and Recreation Committee to install a Little Free Sled Library at Water Tower Park, a popular hill for sledding enthusiasts.
“Everybody in our troop likes sledding kind of on their own,” Alwin said. “This particular project came about because the troop is currently working on, what is in Girl Scouts called, Journey.”
Journey is a set of badges around a central theme, and one is a Take Action Badge.
It requires a project around a theme for the larger community, something sustainable.
The girls are working on their outdoor Journey badge, requiring a project for the outdoors.
“We thought, is there a project we could do around sledding?” Alwin said.
Some of the parents had heard of other Little Free Sled Libraries, and the troop leaders thought the project would fit the sustainability requirement. Because it requires the village’s approval, it also provides the girls with a lesson in the democratic process, earning them another badge, Alwin said.
The parks committee approved the sled library proposal, and the girls planned to build a cage of sorts at the bottom of the hill to store the sleighs. It will include a sign indicating sleds can be borrowed then returned. Alwin said the park committee’s approval came with the condition that it be removed in the spring, so grass can be mowed there.
The troop leaders got word out to the community, and about seven sleds have been donated. Alwin estimated the structure would hold about three sleds; the remainder would replace any broken ones. It may be the first Little Free Sled Library in Dane County, she said.
Alwin noted that with second- and third-graders from all of Waunakee’s elementary schools in the troop, the members bring different perspectives. As in their schools this year during the COVID-19 pandemic, a hybrid form of meetings has been arranged, alternating between Zoom and outdoor recreation meetings.
“It’s nice because they get to see each other without masks during Zoom meetings and then in person during in-person meetings,” Alwin said.
That too seems to build a little peace in the community, Alwin said. Girl Scout International usually chooses its theme for World Thinking Day based on the United Nation’s work for the different years.
“In order to earn the World Thinking Day Badge, we are talking about what this Peacebuilding means, both on a larger scale but also on a community level, and how can we as individuals contribute to peacebuilding,” Alwin added.
