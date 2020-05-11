When Elly Ranum graduated with her Doctor of Medicine degree from the UW-Madison’s School of Medicine and Public Health May 8, she was carrying on a family tradition.
“I grew up with a lot of family members in medicine,” Ranum said, including her father, Dr. Bill Ranum, a general practitioner at SSM Health Dean Clinic in Waunakee.
Her mother’s parents were also health care providers. Ranum’s grandmother was a nurse, and her grandfather was a doctor. Her father may have inspired her career path the most.
“I love seeing the impact my dad can have on his community practicing as a family-medicine doctor and in general care and how he got to be involved in things like the football team and now he’s on the village board,” Ranum said.
She added that she loves learning and science.
“It just seemed like the right path for me,” she said.
The online ceremony marked the beginning of the 2011 Waunakee High School graduate’s transition from student to healthcare provider.
Match Day, when medical students learn where they will complete their residencies, was in March, and Ranum found out hers would be at the University of Missouri in Columbia where she will spend the next three years completing her general residency in pediatrics.
Her experience in medical school helped shape her career path.
Ranum had spent time working as a direct service provider for children with autism, helping them acquire language and community skills.
“I really loved doing that, and I think it was amazing to see the impact you have when you intervene early. And I loved the idea of helping kids develop into healthy adults by intervening early on in any of their health problems or just keeping them healthy with more preventative care,” Ranum said.
Ranum has spent the past eight years working toward this goal, four years as an undergraduate and another four in medical school.
“It’s just a lot of hours and it’s all the time something new. You’re never in a comfort zone. It’s always challenging,” she said.
As the COVID-19 pandemic hit prior to Match Day, she and her fellow students couldn’t get together and share where they were going in person.
And unlike other graduates before her, Ranum will be unable to see all of the friends she’s made along the way before each leaves for their residencies throughout the United States.
“We’ll all be moving all over the country this month. But it’s also really amazing to see what we can do with our training and how we’ll be able to impact the world once we’re finished with it,” Ranum said.
Ranum is excited for more responsibility as she works with patients and to work more independently. She hopes to gain more experience in rural medicine, which she wants to do when she returns to Wisconsin.
After three years in general pediatrics, she will then decide if she wants to pursue another three-year fellowship in a more specialized area, she said.
She will do in-patient and outpatient pediatrics, getting experience in all areas, learning to care for very sick, critical patients as well as more general pediatric preventative care.
In high school, Ranum said she was always interested in science but also liked reading and playing video games, calling herself “a bit of a nerd.”
Ranum plans to move to Missouri on June 7, assuming the COVID-19 situation doesn’t change. During the pandemic time, Ranum said much of the discussion is about how trainees can contribute and help. Still, many procedures and visits are being rescheduled at this time, so Ranum said another issue is starting her residency with fewer healthy patients to treat.
