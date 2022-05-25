The GrassRoots Organization of Waunakee (GROW) held a nature walk at Jackson Landing Conservancy last week, offering area residents a chance to learn about the history of the park while hiking its 1.4-mile trail with conservator Jim Stephenson.
The May 19 walkthrough featured a presentation about the conservation and restoration work that has taken place at Jackson Landing since 2000, when the Town of Westport purchased it from the State Medical Society. Most of that work has taken place under the direction of Stephenson, who spent the past 22 years making the area more accessible with improved trails and signage.
Stephenson said the namesake of Jackson Landing dates back to the early 1900s, at which time Madison surgeon James Jackson bought the property for a place to hunt and relax with friends.
The Jackson family later bequeathed the land to the State Medical Society.
The Town of Westport purchased the 35-acre property in 2000 and turned to Stephenson, a well-known conservationist, for help developing a conservancy on the overgrown site.
Stephenson and area volunteers spent the next few years clearing trails, removing invasive species and bushwhacking other growth to make the landing accessible to residents of all ages. Work on the park was completed in 2013, but Stephenson said it requires ongoing maintenance.