The four Rotary scholarship recipients attended the virtual Rotary meeting earlier in June to talk about their goals as they go on to college, along with their service to the community.
Cade Hottman, Sarah Engwall, Peyton Meyer and Behrett Statz were all awarded a $1,500 Rotary Service to Humanity Scholarship.
Hottman plans to attend UW-Madison and major in microbiology while receiving a certification in Spanish. He helped with learning at home during the pandemic this spring, provided peer tutoring and was part of the Pay It Forward Club, helping with the Garden of Dreams initiative.
Meyer plans to attend Yale University and major in biology while attaining a certification in Spanish. He, with Engwall, were co-chairs of the Garden of Dreams with the Pay it Forward Club.
Engwall plans to attend Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona, and major in environmental science with a minor in Spanish. In addition to her work with Pay it Forward, she had volunteered in her church’s children’s ministry the past eight years and spent the past three summers at Bible camp helping with community service projects.
Statz plans to attend UW-Madison and pursue a degree in civil and environmental engineering. He served as president of the Pay it Forward Club and was part of the Warrior wrestling club. Statz has also served on the Food for Kidz committee.
