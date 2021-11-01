Public Health Madison and Dane County extended the current masking requirement another 22 days, but officials said afterwards, they expect the order to end with no other extensions. The extension of the current mask order begins Nov. 5 and ends Nov. 27.
“This decision comes as a result of decreasing case rates, increasing vaccination rates and the expansion of eligibility for booster doses which will only help strengthen our collective immunity,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “It is no coincidence that transmission is dropping; it reflects the result of intentional, effective public health interventions and another incredible effort by the people of Dane County.”
According to a release from the health department, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are currently in the process of approving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 years old. Health officials strongly recommend that schools continue to require masks among students, teachers, and staff based on evidence that masking is an effective tool in school settings. One study showed that schools without mask requirements were 3.5 times more likely to have COVID outbreaks than schools with mask requirements.
“Our main goal with masking guidelines continues to be protecting those most vulnerable to the virus, including unvaccinated children,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “We know wearing masks helps keep kids from getting sick in school settings and keeps kids in school. As soon as the Wisconsin Department of Health Services authorizes us to do so, we have the capacity to vaccinate many people quickly and are prepared to get our kids vaccinated as soon as possible.”
Dane County has the highest vaccination rate in the state, with over 85% of eligible residents having at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine protection, according to health officials. Vaccines are still highly effective in preventing severe outcomes from COVID-19.
Face coverings are an effective tool in preventing the spread of COVID-19, especially for those not yet vaccinated. The case rate in Dane County jumped when the delta variant became dominant, but health officials say it is on a downward trend. On Oct. 4, an average of 147 people were testing positive per day. On Oct. 28, an average of 88 were testing positive.
For more information about the COVID-19 in Dane County, visit publichealthmdc.com/coronavirus.