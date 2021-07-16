Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced Friday that Deandre Bishop, 44, of Madison, was sentenced July 15 by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 90 months in federal prison for possessing crack cocaine with the intent to distribute. Bishop pleaded guilty to this charge on May 4, 2021.
On Aug. 3, 2020, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at a residence in Waunakee. During the search, Bishop was found in bed and was the only occupant of the bedroom. A search of the room uncovered 47 grams of crack cocaine, two digital scales, drug packaging materials, materials used to cook powder cocaine into crack cocaine, and $3,400. Upon his arrest, officers found $860 in Bishop’s pocket. At the time of this offense, Bishop was on supervised release for a 2007 federal conviction for distribution of crack cocaine.
In sentencing Bishop, Judge Conley emphasized Bishop’s lengthy criminal history and his failure to successfully complete numerous prior terms of community supervision.
The charge against Bishop was the result of an investigation conducted by the Waunakee Police Department. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorneys David J. Reinhard and Zachary Corey.