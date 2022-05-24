Waunakee High School senior, Carter Lory, was recently accepted into Marquette University’s Pre-Dental Scholars Program.
The Pre-Dental Scholars Program is an accelerated track for select students looking to receive an undergraduate degree in three years while enjoying guaranteed acceptance into Marquette’s School of Dentistry their fourth year. Marquette holds one of the top clinical dental schools in the United States and is the only dental school in Wisconsin. The School of Dentistry accepts just 100 students each year from thousands of undergraduate applicants.
“Knowing I’m already conditionally accepted right out of high school is a dream come true” Carter said.
National and international students compete for a spot in Marquette’s Pre-Dental Scholars Program. The average high school applicant holds a 33 ACT and a 3.95 GPA. The School of Dentistry, however, is looking for more than just success in the classroom.
“The pool was extremely competitive” says Carter. “I think what ultimately separated me from the rest of the applicants was my dental apprenticeship at More Smiles”.
The Wisconsin Youth Apprenticeship (YA) Program “integrates school-based and work-based learning to instruct students in employability and occupational skills defined by Wisconsin industries. Local programs provide training based on statewide youth apprenticeship curriculum guidelines, endorsed by business and industry. Students are instructed by qualified teachers and skilled worksite mentors. Students are simultaneously enrolled in academic classes to meet high school graduation requirements, in a youth apprenticeship related instruction class, and are employed by a participating employer under the supervision of a skilled mentor.”
Locally, Waunakee High School participates in the program through the Dane County School Consortium (DCSC) and has approximately 18-24 students participating each year. Students participating in the program must be in grade 11 or 12, complete a state skills checklist, complete 450 paid work hours per year, and have related classroom instruction for every semester in the program. The Waunakee YA Program is coordinated by Michelle McGlynn.
“This program provides career experiences for our students that go above and beyond what they are learning in their classes and from textbooks. The YA program covers career pathways in Agriculture, Arts/AV, Construction, Finance, Health Science, Hospitality, IT, Manufacturing, Marketing, STEM, and Transportation,” adds McGlynn. “Carter worked diligently to find a mentor over several months following his junior year, and I couldn’t be happier that we were able to partner with More Smiles to provide this opportunity for him. I am so proud of what he has accomplished over the last year to complete this program and the doors that have opened for him in his post-secondary journey.”
Waunakee High School students or parents who are interested in learning more about YA opportunities can contact Michelle McGlynn.