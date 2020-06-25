Every year, the Waunakee community celebrates those in the community who, through the dedication of their time and talent, help make the village a better place every day.
Usually, the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce sponsors a banquet at Rex’s Innkeeper at the end of June to toast these individuals, but this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was canceled. Still, these individuals and their accomplishments in our community should not go unrecognized.
Receiving awards this year were the Lamphouse and Boston’s Pizza, Phil Willems, Dr. Sara Rabideaux, Dennis Hampton, David Weishoff, Cade Hottman, The Waunakee Tribune, Dan “Whitey” Greiber, Pat Smith, Mike Steinl, Don Brausen, The Waunakee Village Center staff and Karen Smith.
Two projects from 2019 nominated for Waunakee Chamber of Commerce’s Orchid Award received a tie vote – Lamphouse Apartments by Hovde & Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar.
This Award recognizes a business who has completed a substantial development or re-development of a building over the last year that has been a positive addition to enhancing the community and economic development.
The American Legion Post #360 Community Leadership Award went to Phil Willems. Willems has served the Waunakee community for many years. As a village trustee, he serves on the Parks, Fire and Public Works boards. His leadership to this community goes as far back to 1978 as a founding member of the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce and the Lions Club. He is a driver for Meals on Wheels and RSVP, helping seniors and disabled attend their medical appointments. He was an EMS driver for 18 years and is a very active member of the Waunakee Rotary Club since 1978 and has served as Assistant Governor for District 1650.
Waunakee Chamber Young Professional went to Dr. Sara Rabideaux of HR Chiropractic. This Chamber award recognizes a business professional between the ages of 25-40 who has been in their profession and a Chamber Member for at least two years.
Rabideaux opened Hellenbrand Rabideaux Chiropractic in August 2012. As an emerging leader, she is not only committed to her profession, she is also committed to the community. She has devoted valuable time and energy to serving multiple years on the Chamber Board of Directors, the Chamber Ambassadors Committee, and the WaunaFest Run Committee.
Waunakee Lions Club Distinguished Service Award went to Dennis Hampton.
Hampton has been a resident of Waunakee for 33 years; he is the epitome of volunteerism. The Waunakee Lions and the KCs work together on serving the food at Wauktoberfest, and as lead, Hampton shows up hours before the food stand opens and stays till the last light is turned off.
In addition, he is also a great asset to the Knights of Columbus, where he is a fourth-degree knight, past Grand Knight, past Trustee and current District 43 Deputy. Hampton is a “behind the scenes” person who does not seek out recognition. His dedication to these clubs shows that he is a true asset to the community.
The Waunakee Rotary Club’s Outstanding Business Person Award went to David Weishoff.
Weishoff opened his business in Waunakee in 2015. He loves the support and strength of the village and the outreach extended to the business community. As an active member of Rotary and the Chamber, they have offered him valuable business contacts and opportunities to become involved. Weishoff is a lead volunteer for the Rotary in Lights Christmas Display at Village Park and volunteers for WaunaFest. He supports the Waunakee Schools, St. John’s and the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection. He currently serves on the Chamber Board of Directors, is an Annual Chamber Signature Sponsor and a past recipient of the Chamber Young Professional Award. Weishoff is a firm believer that it is important to support the community that you do business in and that it's essential as a business owner to give back in whatever way you can.
The Waunakee Optimist Student of the Year Award went to Cade Hottman.
Hoffman is a recent graduate of Waunakee Community High School who best embodies the Optimist Creed: giving of one’s self in service to others, advance the well-being of humankind, community life and the world. Hottman pushes others to serve the school and the larger community. He does not often receive the recognition he deserves for his efforts; he quietly puts in the work to deliver a better experience for others. He brings an optimistic vision to any challenge. Hottman embodies the qualities of a true servant leader.
The Waunakee Chamber Business of the Year Award went to the Waunakee Tribune.
Our local newspaper connects people with those around them, and they provide a valuable form of public service to the Waunakee/Wesport area. All of us as newspaper readers of the Tribune feel like we are stakeholders because of the relationship we have between them and us as readers. How lucky we are to get a paper each week where we can advertise, see our kids in action, read the editorial and opinion page, catch up on business news, and learn a bit about history. Thank you to editor Roberta Baumann and the staff, advertising representative Dan McGuigan and assistant editor Tim Wohlers, for what they do every week to keep us informed as citizens.
The Waunakee Rotary Club Rotary Safety Award went to the Waunakee Fire Department’s
Dan “Whitey” Greiber and Pat Smith.
Dan “Whitey” Greiber served on the department for 28 years and held the unofficial title of IT person. He created the current fire run computer program and was responsible for teaching it to the membership. Greiber retired in May of 2019. Pat Smith served on the department for 13 years. He was of the top responders and was someone the department could always count on, especially during daytime calls. He also served as Steward (cook) for two years. Smith retired in November of 2019.
The Waunakee Chamber Champion award went to Mike Steinl, CPA, CGMA, & Partner at Wegner CPA's, Chamber Board Treasurer. The Chamber Champ goes above and beyond in their service to help the Chamber be successful.
For 15 years, as Chamber Treasurer, Steinl has led the financial oversight of the budget, planning and taxes. Every year, he volunteers at the WaunaFest Beer Garden leading the opening shifts and money handling. The Chamber celebrates Steinl’s 25 years in public accounting and is grateful for his expertise in helping the Chamber be fiscally responsible throughout the years.
The Village of Waunakee Community Services Department Friend of the Community Award went to Don Brausen, General Manager at The Ice Pond.
Brausen served on the Ice Pond Building Committee when it was being built. At the time, he and his wife Helen owned a local screen-printing business, Breakout Apparel. With Brausen’s past youth hockey days spent with his son, he soon became very interested in the facility and wanted to become more involved. In 2012 Don was hired as the general manager. To gain more expertise, he joined the Wisconsin Ice Arena Managers Association, where he is currently is President. He also is a Certified Ice Technician. There is a lot involved in the operation of the facility including the schedules of teams, groups, and the maintenance of the ice to keep it in tip top shape. Brausen has been instrumental in the success of the “Learn to Skate” program through the Village Center.
The Waunakee Chamber Non-Profit of the Year Award went to the Village of Waunakee Community Services Department. This award recognizes a non-profit organization that the Chamber has a positive partnership with and with whom it could not do does without.
Led by Sue McDade, the Community Services Director, this group of people provide outstanding recreation programs and services for Waunakee. They are responsible for the operation of the Village Center, Recreation Services and the coordinated efforts with the Parks Department led by the Parks Supervisor Bill Frederick.
Waunakee Neighborhood Connection’s Neighbor of the Year is Karen Smith. Smith moved to Waunakee with her husband Dave, five years ago and came with a strong background in community volunteerism. She quickly became involved as a member of Peace Lutheran Church volunteering in activities including their Common Table dinners. It was through the church she learned about Waunakee Neighborhood Connection. She began volunteering as the coordinator of retail donations where she processes the monthly shipments.
Smith doesn’t limit her generous spirit to helping her local neighbors. Since 2008, motivated by Hurricane Katrina, she has been a disaster relief volunteer for the Red Cross. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Her expertise is helping advise the City of Madison on setting up the men’s homeless shelter at Warner Park.
