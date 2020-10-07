The Village of Waunakee's construction manager is notifying residents that a portion of Woodland Drive will be closed Saturday, Oct. 10.
Woodland Drive will be closed to all vehicular traffic from Century Avenue to Endres Road for asphalt surface paving starting at approximately 7 a.m. The street will be re-opened the same day once the asphalt pavement has cooled sufficiently. Residents are asked to plan accordingly.
