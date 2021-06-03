Since 1985, The Waunakee Lioness Club has worked on fundraisers and projects to serve the community, providing a Christmas party for senior citizens, scholarships for graduating high-school seniors and clothing for children in need at Christmastime.
Sponsored by the Lions Club, the Lioness, an all-women’s organization, began with about 20 members 36 years ago. In the 1990s, it grew to about 25 or 30.
As with most service clubs, the Lioness has seen their membership decline. Today, the club has about 15 members. And soon, Waunakee Lioness will no longer exist.
In 2018, Lion’s International made the decision to end the Lioness Bridge Program, whereby Lions clubs sponsor the Lioness clubs. The program officially ends June 30, at which point, about half of the Waunakee Lioness members will join the Lions Club.
The decision was actually made earlier, in 1992, said Dave Hineline, who has served as the liaison between the two clubs. It was never enforced until now, and Wisconsin was the only state to maintain active Lioness Clubs, he said.
Longtime Waunakee Lioness members Jan Uebersetzig, Terri Teeter and Sue Hineline, say they don’t expect much to change as the two clubs merge.
All along, members have helped each other with fundraisers and projects. One of the first projects the Lioness organized was a children’s vision screening at Rex’s Innkeeper in 1986, said Dave Hineline.
It was in support of the Lions Club’s mission. Helen Keller charged the Lions to be Knights of Blind, Hineline said, and since then the main projects have supported vision screening and leader-dog programs, along with transporting corneas for transplants.
“We’ve done a lot of projects together,” said Uebersetzig, Lioness Club President. “Because our numbers are so small, we were limited. We always helped the Lions with the garage sale in the spring.”
In the late 1980s, the Lions had a brat stand at what is now the US Bank parking lot on Main Street. They then moved the stand to the fire station before it was remodeled and then to the Village Mall afterwards.
The Lioness are still planning the WaunaFest Arts and Crafts Fair in July, one of their biggest fundraisers, along with the WaunaFest food stand. They say they expect the craft fair to continue year after year, as well.
Sue Hineline said at the state level, Lioness clubs were disbanded two years ago.
“We don’t have a district,” she said, adding the members are just “hangers-on.”
Some Lioness are choosing not to join the Lions. Uebersetzig said one enjoyed the small group and is unlikely to join the 40-member Lions club. One had planned to retire anyway.
Fortunately, the Lioness have always had a good rapport with the Lions, the members said.
Lions have asked Lioness members for help with events, Uebersetzig said, and new Lioness members enjoyed volunteering with them. Lions members also chip in with Lioness projects.
The Lions Club has been open to women members, so having the Lioness present at meetings won’t change any dynamic.
And as the Waunakee Lioness Club membership decreased, joining the Lions made sense.
“Because of smallness, you couldn’t miss showing up because you would be missed,” Uebersetzig said, adding she doesn’t expect the transition to be difficult.
“We support a lot of the same things,” Uebersetzig said, including the Diabetes awareness project in November, the Lions camp and vision screening projects.
“It’s just a matter of us dissolving,” Uebersetzig added.