A Waunakee student is one five young women who have been selected for a scholarship from the John T. Lyle Memorial Trust Fund for the 2020-2021 school year. The scholarships are awarded annually to Dane County students who have a career goal in agriculture or a related field, exhibit a strong sense of community volunteerism and service, maintain high grades, and participate in 4-H or FFA.
Eliza Endres, a 2020 graduate of Waunakee High School, will receive a $3,000 scholarship. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall to major in Ag Business Management. In addition to a career in Ag business, Eliza plans on using the knowledge she gains to benefit farmers in her community and Dane Country has a whole.
Endres described her goals, saying, “When it comes to benefiting farmers, I would like to add new ideas to make it so they are able to run their farms more efficiently. Whether it's managing their finances or navigating the difficult economic climate, I want to make it easier for farmers to be able to spend more time on farming and less time on managing their business.”
The John T. Lyle scholarship program is administered by Dane County Extension. The UW-Extension Committee of the Dane County Board of Supervisors awards the scholarships each year. The number and amount of scholarship awards vary each year, depending on the number of applications received and the amount of funds available for distribution.
