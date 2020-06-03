SSM Health will soon resume clinical operations at four of the clinic locations, including Waunakee's, where service was temporarily suspended services as part of its pandemic response.
Effective Monday, June 15, we will resume clinical services at:
SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Oregon
SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Waunakee
SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Wisconsin Dells
SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Whitewater
An announcement of the reopening stated: "We are carefully evaluating the steps necessary to resume services at additional clinics where our pandemic response required a temporary relocation of services."
It noted that the health and safety of the staff, providers, patients and community remains the number one priority. All clinics will continue to follow established safety precautions including:
-Visitor restrictions to limit non-essential traffic in our facilities
-Entrance screening for all patients, visitors and staff at our facilities
-Adherence to all CDC guidelines and protocols regarding appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) for providers and staff
-Requiring all patients, visitors and staff to wear masks or other face coverings when they enter our facilities
-Enhanced cleaning/disinfection processes
-Plexiglass barriers at check-in and registration to ensure appropriate distancing
-Realigned waiting room seating to ensure appropriate physical distancing
Patients who have specific questions about their health or need to schedule an in-person or telehealth visit, should contact their provider’s office.
