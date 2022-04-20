This year marks the 56th year of the Annual Waunakee Scholarship Fund, Inc. Scholarship Drive. Since its inception in 1966, the fund has awarded $1,276,561 in scholarships to 5,977 students pursuing higher education following graduation. The past two years the drive has been a “virtual” drive, so the committee and students are looking forward to bringing back the in-person drive. The scholarship committee’s goal this year is to raise at least $40,000.
On Wednesday, April 27, the Waunakee Community High School Senior class participants will canvas the Waunakee community to raise scholarship money. If you do not receive a visit that evening, you may send in a check made payable to Waunakee Scholarship Fund at 301 Community Drive, Waunakee, WI 53597. Donations may also be made online on the Classmunity website at https://www.classmunity.com/waunakeewi/view-fundraiser.php?fundraiser_id=1730. All money collected is split evenly among the students that participate in the drive and checks are made payable to the college/university that they will be attending.
The Waunakee Scholarship Fund, Inc. Committee appreciates the businesses and community members that have already donated a total of $10,879 towards the $40,000 goal. This scholarship opportunity would not be possible without the generous support of our community. If you have any questions, you may email the committee at waunakeescholarship@gmail.com or visit the website at https://www.waunakee.k12.wi.us/high/scholarship.cfm