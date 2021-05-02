Both lanes of traffic along Century Avenue, between Fourth and Eighth Streets, will be partially closed for two days in May to allow for installation of new transmission line cables. Century Avenue will remain open with traffic cones blocking parts of both lanes, changing the traffic pattern for drivers.
Due to shift in traffic, the north bound bike lane will be temporarily closed during construction.
On Wednesday, May 5, traffic patterns will shift on Century Avenue between Fourth and Eighth Streets intersection beginning at 9:30 a.m.
On Wednesday, May 12, traffic patterns will shift on Century Avenue between Fourth and Eighth Streets intersection beginning at 9:30 a.m.
In the interest of safety, the public should remain a safe distance of 50 feet away from construction equipment and crews.
American Transmission Co. owns and operates the high-voltage transmission lines that pass through portions of Waunakee, including a 69,000-volt line along Century Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.