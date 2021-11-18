While still recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, 421 school districts received report cards from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI), and 399 passed, so to speak, with scores the DPI classifies as having met, exceeded, or significantly exceeded expectations.
And, as in other years, the Waunakee school districts was one of a few in the state whose scores significantly exceeded expectations – the only one in Dane County to receive that five-star rating with a score of 83.
Still, school administrators are working on rectifying a disparity of scores among the schools, with the middle and high schools earning lower grades as compared with the elementary and intermediate schools. The three elementary schools and intermediate school’s scores all significantly exceeded expectations on the state report cards, while the middle and high school scores fell into the exceeds expectations category. The school scores were as follows:
Arboretum Elementary: 92.1
Heritage Elementary: 85.7
Prairie Elementary: 87.2
Waunakee Intermediate: 91.5
Waunakee Middle: 74.3
Waunakee High: 80.3
The scores are calculated in four areas: achievement; growth; target group outcomes; and on-track to graduation, according to a DPI news release. It notes that by law, the larger the percentage of a school or district’s students who are economically disadvantaged, the more the growth measure contributes to its overall score, allowing schools and districts to be rewarded for advancing students’ progress.
New this year is a target group outcomes priority area, previously called the closing gaps priority area. It sheds light on students within a school with test scores in the lowest quartile.
“This measure was designed to help focus support on the learners who need it most, while also improving outcomes for all students,” the DPI’s new release notes.
The new target group designation could offer an explanation for the elementary school’s high scores. One measures is performance on state assessments, said Tim Schell, the Waunakee district’s director of secondary curriculum and instruction, with a focus on students with one-fourth of the lowest scores.
At the elementary level, third graders take the state assessments, but due to the school closures in 2020, those tests were not administered.
“The target group is designed to measure the progress of a few different indicators of students who are in the lowest 25 percent of the state assessment that last time there was a state assessment. In the case of our elementary school, in which the highest grade was fourth grade, and you think about the state assessment system, which begins in third grade, because we had no state assessments in the spring of 2020, there simply were no students who were still at Heritage, Prairie and Arboretum that have ever scored in the lowest 25% of the state assessment,” Schell said.
None of the three elementary-school report cards show a score for the target group outcome this year; that will show on the report cards next year.
But Schell added that the intermediate school’s grade was high, with a score of 91.5, and those fifth graders who took the third-grade assessment in 2019 performed well.
“A good question is what’s the difference between the intermediate school and the middle school and high school?” Schell asked.
The same success is not seen with the target group outcome at the high school and middle school; at the middle school the growth priority level is also lower.
“That’s really what I think what’s at play here, and we do think some of that has to do with the age of the students, the pandemic, also how we organize instructional time and student sports,” Schell said. “Those are some things that we certainly are taking into consideration going forward.”
Within the middle-school scores, the largest difference was the growth for the target group outcome, Schell pointed out, and that’s true for the growth overall.
Already, the school has begun to look at support time for students, which at the middle level is called WYN (What You Need) time, Schell said.
A different assessment test will also be administered, since ACT retired the Aspire. The new I-Ready assessment includes skill-building activities, and already teachers have had two training sessions. Schell said students may start those activities during WYN time in the spring.
Schell noted that administrators knew that that growth was lagging, and chose the I-Ready test before the report cards were released. He said the hope is to see improvement over the next few years.
In Wisconsin, of the 2,101 public schools and 376 choice schools, 1781 met, exceeded or significantly exceeded expectations; 199 public schools and 240 choice schools did not have enough data to receive scored report cards.
Schell acknowledged that Waunakee’s scores compared well to others in Dane County.
“But there are definitely points in here that deserve our attention and we’ll be working on,” Schell said.