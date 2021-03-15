Throughout this year, the Waunakee community is marking the village’s sesquicentennial, the 150th year since the village was platted in 1871.
The Tribune printed a detailed history of Waunakee in its centennial edition 100 years later, and much of this history of the village is drawn from that earlier publication, along with a history written by Jerry Paulson at the time.
The Winnebago tribe ceded this area to the federal government by the Rock Island Treaty in 1832, following the Black Hawk War, and the following spring, it was purchased by Mahlon Blaker, C.H. Stowell, John Brink and H.M. Draper. The land was then put up for sale and the future site of Waunakee was purchased. Just six years after the close of the Civil War, Louis Baker and George C. Fish, some of the earliest settlers, platted the village.
At that time, the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad was expanding its line through the Waunakee-Westport area and a depot location was sited at Packham’s Mill in Westport. But Baker and Fish had other ideas for the depot location. They approached the railroad to request that it be sited in its present location, and the railroad demanded $1,500 and two miles of right of way. Baker and Fish secured the sum by bonds and notes.
Waunakee was nearly named Leicester (pronounced lester), after the nearest post office. Because the citizens proposing that name had contributed nothing toward the fund paid to the railroad, Baker and Fish refused to include them in the naming process.
Instead, they consulted with Gen. Simeon Mills, an early Madison pioneer, and a Mr. Hill, a Madison banker. From the list of names received, Fish and Baker chose Waunakee.
The name is of Native American origin. Paulson’s history notes it could have been taken from the Ojibwe language meaning “peaceful place” or “good earth.” The Chippewa translation is, “He lies in peace.” The Tribune’s 1971 history states that the translation is “fair and pleasant valley.” In any case, with its location along Six Mile Creek, surrounded by wetlands and prairie, pleasant and peaceful seem like appropriate adjectives for the new settlement.
The first building to be erected in Waunakee after the village was platted was at 106 Second St. It was formerly owned by Joseph Frederick and built by George Murray.
The first Main Street lot sold was to Fred Buhlman, who built a business there, a general store, in 1871. In the fall of that year, Charles Hudson, who operated a general store and post office at Leicester, was granted permission by the United States Postal Service to relocate the post office from there to Waunakee. Rural routes were later started in 1902.
Waunakee’s population grew, and by 1880, its population was 300. But the 1880s were a difficult time. Diphtheria claimed the lives of several children in 1887. Notably, as the Tribune recounted in 2020 when a descendant shared a letter with the paper, the Peter Meyer family lost seven of their eight children. Then in 1879, a fire destroyed all of the buildings on the north side of Main Street east of the railroad tracks.
In 1893, the village was incorporated by a vote of 67-18. The first elected officials were President Henry Heller and trustees A.M. Blake, Anton Koch, Lawrence Freney, Charles Porter and J.H. Koltes.
Waunakee’s first sidewalks were actually just wooden planks and were installed in 1876 with funds coming from a band of strolling musicians who raised the village’s portion of $18. Not until 1922 were sidewalks resembling today’s installed along Main Street and other parts of the village.
As the Tribune’s Centennial edition notes, “Main Street was also paved at this time and the residents were so elated for this evidence of their progress that they held a big street dance which was attended by over 1,000 people.”
In 1960 and again in 2014, after Main Street was reconstructed, village officials and citizens celebrated Main Street’s progress. Seven years ago, a roundabout was installed, along with decorative light poles that offer a place to erect banners and flower baskets. At that time, community members helped with the purchase of street furniture, including stone benches, and decorative trash receptacles and bicycle racks.
Waunakee’s population and industry has continued grow in the 150 years since it was platted, as has the size of the village as it annexed portions of Westport. Today, the population is approximately 14,000. Industrial and business parks on Waunakee’s east and south sides provide places of employment. Shops in the downtown business district around Main Street and Century Avenue offer goods and services, and restaurants are located throughout the village today.
