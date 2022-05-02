Two Waunakee Community High School students will serve on the 2022-2023 Wisconsin Agricultural Youth Council, the Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection announced Monday.
Ava Endres and Natalie Hensen are among the 15 youth council members selected to serve based on their submitted application materials, which included a brief essay, one-minute video, and letter of recommendation. Starting in September 2022, the council members will meet virtually each month to listen to speakers and engage in discussion about a variety of agricultural topics.
All of the 15 students on the council will be seniors next year.
"Congratulations to these students on their selection to the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “While the students share a passion for agriculture, they each have unique experiences and knowledge that will contribute to vibrant conversations in next year’s sessions.”
The current Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council members will end their term on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Current council members will participate in a final virtual session before joining the DATCP Board meeting to introduce themselves and interact with the DATCP Board members. The DATCP Board meeting agenda will be posted on DATCP’s website when available.