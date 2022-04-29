Mike Moh gives one of his students tips on how to throw a kick during a class at Moh’s Martial Arts in Waunakee. Moh is offering a free self-empowerment class to area youth, after hearing that many had encountered bullying in school.
Moh’s Martial Arts has decided to offer a free self-defense class for children age 8-15 this summer, as a way to build confidence among those who encounter bullying at school.
Owner Mike Moh said the decision came after hearing that “rampant bullying issues” had been taking place in Waunakee, where he and his staff have operated a martial-arts business since 2013. The 38-year-old martial artist said he hopes the beginner-level class can help curb that behavior.
“The goal is not to teach kids how to fight, but for kids to build enough self-esteem and strength to stand up for themselves and others,” said Moh, who will teach the majority of classes himself. “Like many other communities, we have a bullying problem in our schools. This is not a problem the schools can deal with single handedly. While this class is not a huge step, it is a step forward towards addressing the issue.”
Moh said the class will consist of 45-minute lessons that focus on general martial arts and self-defense techniques, along with basic life-skills training. The lessons have been designed for novice learners and are open to any 8- to 15-year-old in the community.
Moh noted that the goal is to empower youth who may find themselves subject to aggressive behavior throughout their school day.
“Our purpose is to build physical, mental, and emotional strength in our students and ultimately: transform their lives through martial arts,” Moh said, adding that the self-defense class is a way for the martial-arts school to become more accessible and inclusive to families in the community. “In my opinion there is no better tool to build strength and confidence than martial arts.”
Moh said the self-defense class will run twice a month, on Sundays from 1-1:45 p.m.