Trent Jarvi, a Waunakee High School graduate, is one of two in Southcentral Wisconsin to receive a $10,000 Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation Scholarship.
Each year two deserving local high school seniors who meet certain criteria and live in Dane or Rock county are awarded scholarships to help reach their educational goals. Katherine Meier of Middleton and Trent Jarvi of Waunakee will each receive a $10,000 scholarship ($2,500 per year up to a total of four years).
Trent Jarvi is a 2020 graduate of Waunakee High School. He was a member of the Future Business Leaders of America, where he qualified for state competitions and was the public relations officer. Jarvi also belonged to the Pay It Forward club, where he did various volunteer work around the community and raised money for charitable causes. He also held leadership positions in the club, including vice president. Jarvi was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and served as a peer tutor.
Jarvi has played soccer most of his life and was on the boys soccer team throughout high school. However, he says golf has had the greatest impact on his life. A member of the boys golf team for four years, he says the game has taught him patience, self-confidence and respect. He has shared his passion for the game through volunteer work with younger players in junior golf programs, and enjoys the opportunity to see other young people learn to love the game as much as he does.
Jarvi will attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall to study business.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of the 2020 American Family Insurance Championship, American Family Insurance and the Steve Stricker American Family Foundation committed to continuing contributions to charitable organizations in 2020 in the amount of $2.8 million. This also includes funding the scholarship program, which was introduced in 2019.
