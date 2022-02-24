Police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians play crucial roles in the communities, often saving lives and protecting individuals and their homes. Sometimes they’re extinguishing a fire, or they’re responding to a car crash and transporting the driver and occupants to the hospital, while maintaining traffic safety. Or they’re solving or preventing crimes.
Students in grades 5-8 will have a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look and see their work through a Waunakee Village Center program. Waunakee Area Trusted Community Heroes (WATCH) will run three Saturdays, each devoted to one of the departments with hands-on activities.
Resembling the Waunakee Citizens Academy for adults, WATCH is the brainchild of Connie Gavinski, Waunakee Village Center program coordinator. Last summer, Gavinski organized a similar program for young kids to learn more about Waunakee’s Public Works Department. Curious kids showed up to the public works garage to see the demonstrations of plows and other equipment.
“After teaming up with the Public Works Department, I was motivated to connect kids in our community to other departments,” Gavinski said, adding that first responders are everyday heroes. “I think it is important for the kids to be connected to their village and have positive role models.”
She is setting up the registration, marketing and budgeting, while each department plans activities for the day.
Waunakee EMS Capt. Stephanie Byrnes said EMS plans to arrange activities around a fully operational SimMan, describing it as a robotic patient, for kids to treat.
“They can do thing like chest compressions, splinting and bandaging,” she said.
In an emergency, those skills may help them treat an injury until EMS arrives, Byrnes added.
Officer Rob Beaudette said participants will be shown all around the building and the squad cards. They’re also considering a demonstration with the K-9 and how to dust for fingerprints and retrieve them.
“That might get messy,” Beaudette said.
Kids will also see how radar from the squad cars registers vehicle speeds with a demonstration capturing cars returning from Piggly Wiggly, Beaudette said.
The fire department plans to demonstrate fire-hose operation.
“They will get a chance to use a fire hose and feel the pressure and recoil from it,” Capt. Brian Adler said. “They will also get an opportunity to go through a maze while performing search and Rescue.”
The first responders said in addition to having fun, one of the goals is to ease any anxiety children might feel when they encounter police, EMTs or firefighters in an emergency situation. Byrnes said participants will know what to expect in an ambulance afterwards.
“We want to engage with the kids and show them some of the things we do that the public doesn’t always see,” Beaudette said.
Adler also hopes the program instills teamwork, he said.
Waunakee School Resource Officer Mike Taschek said building connections is important, so people understand first responders are there to help. The connections they build could have some unintended rewards. Participants could grow up to pursue a career as a first responder.
Byrnes noted that Waunakee High School offers an EMT basic class, and once students complete it, they can volunteer with the local EMS.
“It’s great way to get started as a career,” Byrnes said, adding that patient contact time is a requirement for medical school.
Beaudette enjoys seeing officers he knew as students when he was the school resource officer there, he said. And once in a while, Taschek sees his former high school resource officer.
Gavinski also hopes the program instills teamwork and self-confidence in youths.
“With positive interaction, exploring career possibilities, and learning life skills and personal safety skills, my hope is these kids will walk away with a new-found appreciation for first responders,” she said.
The first responders say they are excited about starting the program.
‘“We’re hopeful it can be something we continue for years to come,” Taschek said.
The program will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 9, 23 and 30. The first will be at the Waunakee Fire Department, the second at the Police Department and the final at the EMS station.
Registration opens March 1. Visit the Waunakee Village Center at www.vil.waunakee.wi.us to register for the WATCH program.