A Sun Prairie man is facing a number of charges related to yet another car theft in Waunakee, this one on Turnberry Drive last August.
A criminal complaint listing four different counts has been filed in Dane County Circuit Court accusing Jaidyn D. Hammonds, 18, of burglary, party to a crime, theft, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and identity theft.
According to the criminal complaint, a Waunakee police officer was dispatched to Turnberry Drive at about 8:10 a.m. Aug. 11 where she made contact with a woman who said her vehicle, a 2014 Mazda 6 four-door sedan, was parked in her driveway overnight.
The woman said she had received a text from her bank with a fraud alert related to her credit card, but when she went to look for her wallet in her vehicle, she realized the car was gone.
She told police she had left her keys on the kitchen counter but in the morning, found the garage service door ajar, and believed the suspects entered the garage through it, then entered the home.
The woman told police two credit cards had been used to purchase gas and food from McDonald’s, the criminal complaint states.
A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured the incident. It showed on Aug. 10, at 11:20 p.m., a black Ford Explorer traveling on North Fairbrook Drive and parking. Suspects are seen exiting the Explorer and pulling on door handles, and eventually they drive the Mazda and the Ford Explorer away. Another neighbor’s camera captured footage of the suspects entering the Turnberry Drive woman’s home.
Police contacted an employee of the Watts Road gas station where the Turnberry Drive woman’s credit card was used. The Ford Explorer is captured on surveillance footage there, as well. It was reported stolen from Fitchburg on Aug. 4.
At 2:47 p.m. Aug. 11, City of Madison Police reported they had located the stolen Mazda on West Village Green Lane. The Ford Explorer was recovered in Sun Prairie on Aug. 13.
Police identified Hammonds, as well as other suspects in the incident, from surveillance footage and social-media posts. Another suspect in the car thefts confirmed that Hammonds was present in the Waunakee incident and used a stolen credit card to pump gas into the Ford Explorer.
According to circuit court records, Hammonds is also facing a charge of being a passenger in a vehicle operated without the owner’s consent from a separate incident. That criminal complaint was filed Oct. 14.