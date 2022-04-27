Eight Waunakee DECA members participated in this year’s International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, where they competed against high-school students from around the globe in various business and marketing events.
The four-day conference saw more than 10,000 participants demonstrating their skills and knowledge in competitive events, while thousands of other DECA members took part in an emerging-leader series aimed at improving their teamwork and communication skills.
Waunakee DECA advisor Maggie Heck said she was impressed by the way students performed at the April 23-26 competition, noting that three members of her organization had earned a medal.
Waunakee High School sophomore Lexi Lingard medaled in the Business Administration Exam, continuing her performance at end-of-year competition after placing first in the Principles of Hospitality and Tourism category during a recent statewide conference. Sophomore Vincent Chou finished top 10 in the world for Principles of Finance, and senior William Valinotti took third in Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling for his presentation of a virtual 5K.
Heck said the students’ performance was impressive due to the competitiveness of their events, but the first-year advisor wasn’t surprised at the results. Heck noted that members had spent the past eight months preparing for end-of-year competition by participating in various community-service projects.
“They worked really hard to get here,” Heck said, recounting the work students put in this year.
The club’s 60 members started the schoolyear volunteering at the Waunakee Food for Kidz drive, where they helped organizers meet their goal of packaging 200,000 meals for hungry children and their families. The meals were donated to the Dane County Community Action Coalition, which gave them to local food pantries for distribution.
Members then hosted several Miracle Minutes during events such as the homecoming pep rally, raising funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and its goal to fulfill the wishes of critically ill children.
“We raised like $2,400 for Make-A-Wish this year,” Heck said.
Students spent the first part of 2022 decorating Valentine cookies for the Waunakee Manor, which they handed out to every member of the senior-living community and its staff.
“We do a lot of different things,” Heck said, adding that each project gives DECA members hands-on experience with event planning and organizational leadership. “So it’s definitely practicing some of the project-management skills in a community-service aspect.”
Heck noted that DECA is an association geared toward students with an interest in marketing and business, but anyone grade 9-12 can join the high-school chapter of the organization.
Aside from the volunteer hours one gets from participating, she said the club is beneficial for other reasons.
“It connects the career and college opportunities that are out there to where students are at right now,” Heck said. “It really helps them explore different careers that are out there, different hard and soft skills they are going to need for a variety of different paths that they are going to follow. And it’s just a really fun way to connect with peers and other teachers.”
Families interested in more information about DECA should visit the organization’s website, https://www.deca.org/about/, or the Waunakee DECA Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/waunakeedeca/.
“The cool thing about DECA is that it kind of fits whatever their schedule is. So if they can’t compete, they can still do cookie decorating (or other community-service projects),” Heck said. “It’s kind of come-as-you-are and when you can.”
Waunakee DECA was established in 1975, and it remains open to all high-school students.