The Waunakee Music Scholarship Committee awarded four middle school students a Jan and Ted Tweed scholarship of $250 each. Vincent Chou, Blake Beam, Syndey Ray, and Gwen Severson were nominated by their music teacher and chosen by a committee because of their contributions to middle school music.
Vincent Chou is an accomplished violinist and pianist involved in Solo and Ensemble festival and Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra. In addition to performing, Vincent has interests in music theory and composition.
Blake Beam is an accomplished singer, saxophonist, and dancer. He would have been the lead of the middle school musical this year.
Syndey Ray composed piano solos in music class, sang vocal solos at the Solo and Ensemble Festival, and mentored students in Adaptive Music class.
Gwen Severson is an outstanding trombonist performing in Jazz Band and Solo and Ensemble. She is also auditioning for the Wisconsin Middle Level Honors Band.
Jan Tweed, a retired Waunakee music educator, and her husband, Ted, donated the money for these scholarships. Even in Jan’s retirement, she continues to support music education throughout the state. She currently directs the Waunakee Community Band.
The scholarships normally would go towards a summer music camp experience. Due to the pandemic, the scholarship can support their music education in other ways such as music lessons, virtual music camp, and/or necessary equipment.
Please contact Jessica Spicer, Waunakee Community Middle School Music Teacher if you have questions or need more information. (920) 915-3690
