As protestors have filled city streets across the United States demanding racial equality and police reform in the wake of George Floyd’s death, area high school students can explore many of themes raised through a new book club.
The Waunakee Public Library is now offering the book club, titled Do the Work, via Zoom.
This summer, the club is reading “March,” a graphic-novel trilogy about the Civil Rights movement, told through the perspective of civil rights leader and U.S. Congressman John Lewis.
Teen and Pre-teen Librarian Angela Hircock said she wanted to give high schoolers in Waunakee a chance to talk about recent events, such as Floyd’s death.
The book club will be led by Hircock’s friend, Brenda Salvo, a postdoctoral student at the UW-Madison’s School of Education who is also a trained social worker and former youth worker.
“She’s someone who has challenged me on these issues,” Hircock said. “She’s worked with youth on racism, equity and classicism. She’s great at explaining things and really hearing a question.”
Hircock said she wanted to give students a safe space to ask questions they may otherwise feel too shy to broach.
“I feel so often we have these questions especially about hard topics,” Hircock said, adding young people often don’t know where to go with them.
Both she and Salvo are white, but she said black community leaders are asking that white people learn about these issues on their own.
“They are asking white folks to do that work of finding resources. They have to live this,” Hircock said.
A description of the club notes that as the members have questions, they will research the answers.
The primary audience for the club will be students who are new to the conversation, as Hircock believes this to be the main demographic in Waunakee, she said.
The “March” novels were chosen because many other books are currently unavailable. The library has ordered more copies of books related to racism and white privilege, but they are backordered.
She called the graphic novels accessible.
“They tell the story of the Civil Rights Movement through a more narrative form,” Hircock said.
The group will be limited to 10 members.
“I’m really excited about it,” Hircock said, “If there’s interest, I hope this is something we can continue.”
The book club had its first Zoom meeting scheduled for June 24. The next meetings are July 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29. High school students interested in joining can register on the Waunakee Public Library’s online calendar at waunakeepubliclibrary.org/calendar. Details for the Zoom meetings will be sent one hour prior to the meeting time.
