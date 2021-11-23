A West Salem man is facing several felony counts of fraud after allegedly altering checks and cashing them.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court, Ronald J. Stankey, age 39, altered the check number and the amount of his last paycheck from System Furniture Installation in Waunakee and redeposited it.
Waunakee Police were contacted by a representative of the company, who indicated Stankey had made fraudulent deposits totaling $3,373, according to the criminal complaint. The final paycheck was first cashed through a mobile deposit on Aug. 4, 2020. An additional digit was added to the check number and it was cashed again on Feb. 26, 2021, according to the criminal complaint. On Feb. 27, the check number and the amount were altered for a second fraudulent transaction, and then again for a third on Feb. 28, the criminal complaint states.
Waunakee Police completed a subpoena to the financial institution where the transactions occurred and verified the fraudulent checks, according to the criminal complaint. It notes that a loss-prevention investigator contacted the defendant, who said he would pay the funds back to the financial institution.
Stankey faces three felony counts of forgery, and if convicted, could be sentenced to $10,000 in fines and six years in prison for each. Two of the counts of fraud against a financial institution, where the value of the funds obtained through forgery exceed $500, are also felonies, and a third is a misdemeanor.