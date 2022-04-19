Six Waunakee Middle School students received awards at this year’s SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Leadership and Skills Conference in Madison, after outperforming their opponents in various skilled- and technical-trades competitions during the two-day event at Alliant Energy Center.
Eighth-graders Alex Malich, Simon Marx and Zachary Klauer took gold in the team engineering challenge for fashioning a crane that could hold 20 pounds of weight without breaking or bending.
The crane was constructed from materials they purchased with a mock budget of $60.
Their performance has earned the trio an opportunity to compete at the 2022 National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, where they would face off against middle-school teams from across the country for a chance to be named best in their field.
SkillsUSA advisor Dave Burgard was asked whether club members who qualified for that event would be allowed to attend. Burgard said it depends on their schedules and the amount of support they receive from the community, as lodging and transportation to the conference will be expensive and likely require some fundraising in the months leading up to the competition.
“It’s challenging to get a team to go somewhere, especially with vacation. And we would need some funding,” Burgard said. “But if (we can raise enough money), we definitely would go.”
Three other Waunakee Middle School students placed in the team engineering challenge as well.
Lucas Varela, Filip Kowalczyk and Kuba Jaworksi took silver to earn the official runner-up spot. The seventh-graders should have a chance to improve that rank, however, at next year’s state meet.
In individual competition, Malich and Klauer marked top-three finishes in the job interview contest. The 14-year-olds were required to create a resume, complete a job application and participate in an interview with judges that played the part of prospective employers.
Malich placed first in the competition, improving from a second-place finish at last year’s meet, while Klauer took the bronze.
Burgard noted that there is currently no national event in job interview for middle-school students, but he’s hopeful that changes in years to come. The middle-school advisor congratulated all the students who participated in the 2022 statewide competition, adding that their participation in SkillsUSA has benefitted them in more ways than many of the youth are even aware.
Burgard pointed to improved problem-solving skills and self-confidence as some of the positive benefits students get from participating, along with the rewards they receive for teamwork and – in other cases – working independently.
“It’s a kind of enrichment,” Burgard said. “As the advisor, I give information to the students. But they pretty much run the club.”
Middle- and high-school families interested in more information about Warrior SkillsUSA should visit the organization’s website at https://sites.google.com/waunakeecsd.org/warriorsskillsusa.