The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced last week that Wisconsin’s Drug Take Back day collected the largest amount of unwanted medication in the United States. A total of 57,377 pounds of drugs were collected in the state, ensuring that they are not misused or improperly disposed of. The Waunakee Police Department, in partnership with the Waunakee Community Cares Coalition, was one of 260 participating Wisconsin law enforcement agencies.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office issued a reminder Monday to plan transportation or a designated driver when needed. Between the hours of 12:07 and 1:48 a.m. Sunday, deputies cited four drivers for operating while intoxicated, it was reported. The stops occurred throughout the county in the town of Middleton, Village of Windsor, Village of McFarland and on the eastbound Beltline. To date in Dane County, 45 people have lost their lives in traffic crashes. Fourteen of those fatalities involved impaired drivers, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Last Word
Children have never been very good at listening to their elders, but they have never failed to imitate them.
- James Baldwin