Since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closing of schools, teachers throughout the country have turned to technology to deliver lessons to their students.
Dean Kaminski, Waunakee Prairie Elementary School principal, described this process for K-4 students at the May 14 Waunakee Rotary Club meeting, held online as required by Dane County’s social distancing guidelines.
Gov. Tony Evers ordered schools closed on March 13, the Friday before Waunakee’s spring break, and when staff returned to work one week later, they had to make decisions about how to present their curriculum to students, Kaminski said.
Administrators and IT staff spent that break preparing, ensuring technology and platforms were in place. In the brick and mortar school, no one had anticipated virtual learning, he said.
“It was kind of like building the airplane while you’re flying in the air from the get-go,” Kaminski said.
Kaminski found a platform called Seesaw. It was designed as a tool for classrooms to communicate to homes in a portfolio format so students could share what they were doing at school with their families.
Administrators had to virtually train staff on technology that was brand new.
“Our staff really stepped up to the plate and did a phenomenal job learning about it and embraced it,” Kaminski said.
Kaminski and the associate principal became ambassadors and started training on Monday when staff returned.
Unlike high-school students, K-4 students had not been assigned Chrome Books or other devices.
“Students didn’t have devices in hand right away,” Kaminski said. Administrators had to connect with families to learn what they did have, and if they lacked technology, the IT department worked overtime to provide it.
Some also lacked wireless internet connectivity.
“As a district, we were able to provide some hotspots for them,” Kaminski said. IT staff found a way to repurpose old cell phones for hotspots, as well.
On March 29, online learning began, and initially, everyone was working through snags and glitches.
“From the onset, I can tell you that we really approached this with a mindset that we’re going to be learning this together,” Kaminski said, adding it matched the Prairie mission, “Learning together, growing together.”
Elementary students had to access learning while at home with their family. The actual learning time was cut to two to three hours per day of activities and lessons provided by teachers.
“We wanted to make sure the students could access this at times that worked for their families,” Kaminski said. “That’s called asynchronous learning.”
With students in grades K-2, adults need to be present to monitor learning and help students check off things they’ve completed. They need to be sure they complete activities and hit the “submit” button to demonstrate what they’ve learned.
Specialists who teach subjects like art, music, physical education, world language and wellness present lessons one day per week. The week starts off with physical education and kids can continue those activities each day.
Kaminski said staff had to be creative with their goals and find the essential learning targets. The teachers and administrators determined what could be learned with the virtual environment and what students could demonstrate in math, reading and writing.
Staff have been collaborating and meeting more frequently in this environment than ever.
“For a silver lining, you can say our staff has come together tightly,” Kaminksi said.
Paraeducators, who help support the classrooms, were integrated in so they could check on students individually and set up times to work one-on-one on platforms like Google Meets.
On a daily basis, staff meet individually with kids and entire classrooms “just to keep that social piece going… we know that the kids are craving it, and they need those relationships, those connections, those interactions. We all need that,” Kaminski said.
Kaminski said sitting in on kindergarten Google Meets classes is “a hoot.”
“The teacher will say something, and a kid just runs off and comes back with something they want to share,” Kaminski said.
That brings a smile, and the social interaction “rejuvenates you, and it makes you feel alright. We’re going to get through it,” Kaminski added.
Kaminski also gives morning announcements as the first thing the kids see when they log in. Kids then send him messages and he responds later in the day.
“We all miss it, and they really are missing school,” he said.
Some challenges have arisen and will need to be addressed as a school and a community. One is the question of equity, Kaminski said. School staff have learned that inequities exist among students in terms of access. For some kids, virtual learning “just doesn’t work,” Kaminski said.
Special education students and English Language learners are not getting the needed support they do in a regular school setting. Support staff do work with them, but only in a remote environment.
Another challenge is that children respond differently to teachers than they do to their parents, Kaminski said. Some parents have trouble getting their students to work for them.
Through it all, educators’ mindsets have shifted to focus more on engagement in learning than proficiency.
“We’re just fortunate this whole situation ended up at the tail end of the academic year. We do have that opportunity come next fall to look into that more,” Kaminski said.
As for the fall, no one knows what school days will look like and whether students will be back at school. Instruction may be blended, with some virtual and some in-person learning, Kaminski said.
Without state assessments, measuring the growth over the course of the year will be difficult as well.
Kaminski said the school staff have done a “phenomenal job,” but he added being at a screen all day is mentally exhausting and they are encouraged to “unplug.”
“We know it’s also going to have an impact on our social and emotional health next year and over the summer,” Kaminski said.
