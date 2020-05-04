A 41-year-old woman was injured Saturday after a being struck by a car while she was riding her bicycle on Fifth Street.
According to a report from the Waunakee Police Department, police, along with Waunakee EMS, were dispatched to the 500 block of Fifth Street for a car vs. bicycle crash at 12:31 p.m.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a 31-year-old male driver was traveling westbound on Fifth Street when he crossed the center of the roadway and struck a vehicle traveling eastbound. The driver continued westbound and again crossed the center of the roadway, striking the 41-year-old bicycling on the eastbound lane.
The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated, second offense, causing injury, and was transported to Dane County Jail. The woman bicyclist was transported a local hospital by Waunakee EMS and was in stable condition.
Waunakee Police was assisted by the Dane County Sheriff's Office. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.