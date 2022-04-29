ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
May 11, 1922
John Brabender, 56, died at his home in Ashton on Tuesday.
Gravel is now being hauled for the erection of a new Grade School building. Excavating will begin next week.
Mrs. Herman Schumacher, 45, died in a Madison hospital Friday morning after an illness of several months.
A.W. Cameron underwent a major operation at a Madison hospital on Tuesday.
Miss Ann Kelly, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Kelly of Dane, died in a Madison hospital on Monday.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
May 12, 1927
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Ripp celebrated their Silver Wedding anniversary on Sunday, May 8.
A living Christmas tree donated by John Howie to the Women’s Club was planted next to the Otto Hohlstein barber shop.
Miss Catherine Schroeder and John Maly were united in marriage at St. Peter’s Church, Ashton, on May 3.
The price of gasoline dropped two cents and kerosene one cent on all grades.
A small tornado did a great deal of damage to the Hellenbrand Brothers farm Sunday at midnight.
The High School baseball team was defeated by Sauk here by a score of 5-0. Kenney was the only Waunakee player to hit safely.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
May 8, 1947
The high school band, under direction of Donald J. Heim, received an “A” rating in both marching and concert work at Baraboo Friday and Saturday.
Hugh Pederson and Mary Kaltenberg are king and queen of the 1947 prom, “Moonlight and Roses.”
Mrs. Martin Koch Sr., 86, died Friday at the home of her daughter, Mr. John Wipperfurth, at Dane, after a long illness.
Earl I. Cooper was re-elected president of the Waunakee Civic Club at the annual meeting held Thursday evening.
Miss Tharsella Theis and Norbert T. Kaltenberg were united in marriage at St. Martin’s Church on Thursday, April 24.
Miss Marcella Kruchten and Albert M. Koch were united in marriage in St. Michael’s Church, Dane, on April 29.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Mary 8, 1952
After the 90-degree weather we had, the mercury dropped to a chilly 50 degrees, and furnaces are very much in use again.
The 1951 Waunakee Civic Club Champs took the first game of the season Sunday, 11-5, from Westport.
The Girls Glee Club of Waunakee High School received a first rating in Class C competition.
Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Wipperfurth of DeForest announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on May 2.
Mr. and Mrs. Wilbert Connor are rejoicing over the birth of a daughter May 5 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Miss Mary Brinkman and Vincent J. Endres were united in marriage in St. James Church Saturday.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
May 3, 1962
Dr. Th. A. Poelma, DVM, will be associated in veterinary practice with Dr. L.L. Otteson, Waunakee, after May 1.
Andrew Clark, son of Mr. and Mrs. Julian Clark, has been picking violets on the south side of his home on River Road for about a week. This is rather early for violets.
The local Boy Scout Troop No. 46 is now in the process of reorganization. The troop has a new Scout Master, Bob Bernards, and assistant Scout Master, William Curran Sr.
At the annual banquet and meeting of the Waunakee Civic Club held at the Legion Memorial Hall April 26, Reginald R. Schleck took over the duties as President of the club for the ensuing year.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
May 11, 1972
Selected by the Court to serve as king and queen of the Waunakee High School Junior Class Prom held last Saturday were Ron Laufenberg and Denise Bernards.
Arthur E. Manthey, 68, died Sunday, May 7, at his home after an apparent heart attack.
Miss Lola Trantin, 83, Waunakee, passed away at her home Monday morning, May 8, following an extended illness.
The Warrior baseball team lost a non-conference game 7-3 to Badger Conference leader, Middleton, and defeated McFarland High School 6-5 over the last week.
Waunakee and the Town of Westport remain in the 16th State Senatorial district, now represented by Sen. Carl W. Thompson (D-Stoughton) under the reapportionment bill just signed into law by Gov. Lucey.
FORTY YEARS AGO
April 29, 1982
A state mediator will be called in to help settle the deadlock in negotiations over the 1982-83 teacher contract.
The Waunakee School Board re-elected Robert Zeman as board president at its organizational meeting.
This week’s Profile featured Dennis Lenzendorf, a Waunakee high school teacher.
Steven G. Mulcahy, 71, a farmer in the Dane area, died April 20 in a Madison hospital.
Brian Reichert is the new owner of Topo Gigio restaurant in the Village Mall Shopping Center.
Mr. and Mrs. Ted Rortvedt of Sun Prairie will observe their 50th wedding anniversary on May 8.
Westport constable Howard Mazanet has told the town board he intends to resign.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
April 23, 1992
The Waunakee Village Board completed its six-month search for a new administrator-clerk-treasurer by hiring Paul E. Brandenberg, who has been an administrative assistant for the City of Wauwatosa.
Westport residents have the opportunity to make comments Monday at a public hearing regarding converting the former Yahara Center into a substance abuse treatment center.
The country music sound of Waunakee’s radio station, WYZM-FM, flew through the air waves for the first time this week, a goal owner Dale Ganske has worked toward for nearly four years.
Bernie Long of Waunakee will lead a delegation of 32 citizen ambassadors from Madison to Moscow, Russia, on April 26.
Susan and Craig Schuetz of Waunakee are proud to announce the birth of a son on April 18 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
The Warrior baseball team opened the Badger Conference season with a 6-5 victory over Monroe at Murphy Field on April 14.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
April 25, 2002
The State Bank of Cross Plains announced Friday that it has reached an agreement to purchase the Bank of Waunakee. With this acquisition, and with combined bank assets of $350 million, the State Bank of Cross Plains will continue to be the largest independent, full-service community bank in Dane County, according to the announcement.
Twenty-two Waunakee Community High School students make up this year’s prom court. Members include David Simonsen, Kelly Barsanti, Julian Luetmer, Katie Cantwell, Dan Murray, Carlie Wagner, Donald Walker, Katie Baures, Jacob Kaltenberg, Laurie Bardenwerper, Justin Ziegler, Ali Palmer, Jordan Zirbel, Clarin Collins, Michael Lynch, Megan Snyder, Erich Schleicher, Cassandra Mucks, Eric Gust, Audrey Raemisch, Shaughn Kennedy and Christine Klein.
Two Waunakee school district social workers will present a workshop titled “Schools Respond to Dating and Domestic Violence” at a UW-Madison conference. Mona Jean Harley and Kristin Meyer will discuss how schools can help students whose parents are victims of abuse.
Cindy and Rick Wilcox of Waunakee are the parents of a son born on April 20 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
The Waunakee softball team increased its Badger Conference record to 3-0 after defeating DeForest and Reedsburg in two close games.
TEN YEARS AGO
April 26, 2012
If Monday night’s Waunakee Plan Commission meeting is any indication, business expansion in Waunakee may be awakening from the recession’s slumber. Plan commissioners were presented with three plans for new building projects in the village’s industrial and business parks – signs that local companies are expanding.
The Warrior soccer team remains undefeated for the season.
The county authorized acquiring a small piece of property at Stewart County Park at the April 19 Dane County Board of Supervisors meeting.
As part of an initiative between Madison and Dane County officials to address opiate addiction, the Waunakee Police Station will be home to a MedDrop box, one of 10 to be located throughout the county.
After a rainout washed away the April 19 contest against Sauk Prairie, the baseball Warriors are riding a three-game winning streak, thanks to a late-inning rally to beat Baraboo 7-6 on the road.