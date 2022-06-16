On June 20, tribal members and students from the Ho-Chunk Nation will set out on a week-long journey along the lakes and rivers in our area. But, before launching at Mendota County Park, the Village of Waunakee is excited to host a ceremony at Village Park to honor the trip and celebrate with Ho-Chunk Nation representatives.
All community members are welcome to attend the ceremony at 7 a.m. on Monday. The dugout canoe will be loaded on a trailer and on display by the Main Street entrance to Village Park. Joining Ho-Chunk and Village officials will be representatives from Westport and the Waunakee Area School District.
The ceremony will be streamed live on the Village’s Facebook page. Following the stop in Waunakee, the canoe will be transported to Mendota County Park for further celebration and anticipated 9 a.m. launch into Lake Mendota.
A statement on the Village of Waunakee Facebook page reads, "We in Waunakee are thankful for our relationships and friendships we have made with people from the Ho-Chunk Nation. Please join the Village of Waunakee in celebrating this special occasion and wishing the Ho-Chunk Nation a safe and successful dugout canoe journey."
The Waunakee Village Board recognized the village as ancestral Ho-Chunk land last year as part of the 150th celebration. To view the Village’s Land Acknowledgment passed in 2021, visit https://lnkd.in/g8NuYVWU.