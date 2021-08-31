Thanks to two Dane County Sheriff's Deputies, a fawn that had wandered into a Town of Springfield swimming pool Monday is back in the wild.
The deputies responded to a report of a fawn that had fallen into a Hickory Run resident's pool at approximately 1:10 p.m. Aug. 30. The caller said the young buck had fallen in and was barely able to keep its head above water, according to a report from the Sheriff's Office.
After the responders attempted to create an improvised ramp from a plastic chaise lounge, the deer retreated to the deep end.
With some calm encouragement and the aid of a pool skimmer, the deer was guided back to the shallow end, where the deputies again attempted to direct it to the steps. Eventually, the deputies were able to contain the deer to a shallow corner, where one attempted to lift it out.
The sheriff's report notes that, "Miraculously, the slippery stag spooked at the threat of human touch, and leapt from the watery obstacle, nearly kicking one of the deputies, as it scampered off, tired, but unharmed."