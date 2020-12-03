Waunakee man receives Luther College Distinguished Service Award
A Waunakee man has received the Distinguished Service Award from his alma mater, Luther College.
Ted Tweed is a 1955 graduate of the college. The award is presented to alumni or those with a strong Luther connection who have demonstrated meritorious service to society in areas such as education, government, the arts, business, church, labor, industry, agriculture, research, medicine and community affairs.
After graduation, Tweed servied in the United States Army from 1956-58 then earned a master’s degree in speech pathology and audiology from the University of Iowa in 1960.
He served as an instructor in clinical audiology at the university’s College of Medicine in the speech and hearing division from 1960-68, when he joined UW-Madison’s Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders as a clinical instructor in audiology.
Tweed retired as a clinical professor emeritus in 1992 and is still a clinical audiologist with the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences in the UW’s School of Medicine and Public Health. He is a life member of the American Academy of Audiology, the American and Wisconsin Speech and Hearing Associations and the Wisconsin Audiology Conference, where he served as president.
During his academic career, Tweed trained hundreds of clinical audiologists to provide care for thousands of children and adults with auditory disorders and was one of the first audiologists in the United States to engage in population-based hearing studies. He is the coauthor of more than 50 professional publications and during retirement, conducted three studies, including the Hispanic Community Health Study, which received more than $40 million in National Institutes of Health support. That study led to the recognition that age-related hearing loss is preventable rather than an inevitable consequence of aging. This work continues today.
Tweed has also served as a volunteer and local leader, developing a volunteer program in Wisconsin’s Farm Process Days to screen farmers at risk of hearing loss from exposure to farm machinery.
He has also organized the Waunakee Wellness and Energy Fair since 2005 to provide information about hearing, diabetes and other health problems with screenings conducted by UW pharmacy and audiology students.
Tweed continues to lead the monthly Workshops on Wellness for the Waunakee-Westport Lions Club and developed and directed the 10-mile WaunaFest Run for 18 years. Tweed has also been involved in the Boy Scouts of American for more than 50 years.
Tweed has been, as they say, “instrumental” in the formation and leadership of local musical organizations over many years. In 1987 he became a member of the 1st Brigade Band, a living history musical organization supported by the Heritage Military Music Foundation, Inc., (HMMF) of Watertown, Wisconsin. The band plays the music, sings the songs, and tells the stories of the Civil War) Tweed stepped up to serve as president of the foundation from 1994-2002, and again from 2007-2009. During that time the HMMF became an associate of the Wisconsin State Historical Society and was awarded the Reuben Gold Thwaites Trophy presented annually to one affiliated historical society for excellence in its service to its community over a period of at least five years. Tweed is also a member (trombone) of The Blessed Brass, a 35-member brass ensemble that supports monthly worship services at First United Methodist Church in Madison, and the Waunakee Community Band.
Tweed has been honored numerous times by local organizations that have benefited from his leadership including: The Wisconsin Society of Pharmacy Students, the Waunakee Community Services Department, The Waunakee Optimists Club, The Waunakee Lions Club, The Wisconsin Lions Foundation, and The Madison Sertoma Club.
He and his wife, Janet (Campbell) Tweed ’55, were founding members of Waunakee’s Peace Lutheran Church in 1971, and Tweed served as the congregation’s first president and on the building committee. They are parents of sons, Paul Tweed ’82 (Dawn (Paulson) Tweed ’82), and Steven (Krista) and have seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
