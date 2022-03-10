Alexa Crary from Windsor and Casey Fleischmann from Dane, both studying psychology at the UW-Whitewater, were part of the nationally award-winning Active Minds chapter that took home top honors for 2022, out of 600 chapters in the United States.
Active Minds is a student organization that empowers young adults to speak openly about mental health, to encourage people to seek help and to prevent suicide - the second leading cause of death in this population.
In recognizing the Warhawk chapter, the national organization said, "Active Minds at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has been working to deeply engrain mental health awareness, advocacy, and education into the fabric of their school community. They have successfully amplified the conversation around mental health with many programs and outreach events."
Active Minds efforts can be seen across UW-Whitewater and the city of Whitewater. The group brings the "Send Silence Packing" suicide awareness project to the north Wyman mall between the University Center and Hyland Hall every year. In the event, backpacks with letters from survivors of suicide loss are spread through the open spaces near the gardens, and volunteers are on hand to offer information and resources.
As part of the Yellow Tulip Project, Active Minds planted 3,000 yellow tulips at Cravath Lakefront Park in downtown Whitewater and at the Campus Memory Garden, next to Young Auditorium.
Other efforts coordinated by Active Minds include a suicide prevention walk, self-care activities and crafts, a mental-health-themed Jeopardy game, guest speakers, a tabling event for with lollipops called "Stigma Sucks!" and the creation of two TikTok campaigns - one that allows members share their favorite Active Minds memory, and another to highlight how suicide and mental health conditions affect all people. The organization also brought "unmasked," a mobile app that allows students to remain anonymous and have conversations about mental health.
Students at UW-Whitewater have access to free counseling via video, telephone or in-person appointments with staff who specialize in the unique needs of college students. Active Minds plays a critical complementary role in getting students to a place where they will seek out services. According to the organization, 67% of young adults first tell a friend they are feeling suicidal before telling anyone else.