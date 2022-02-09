Amid industry shortage, Waunakee High School offers welding program

As the United States faces a shortage of welders and metal fabricators, Waunakee High School classes allow students to learn the skills and be hired right after graduation if they wish. The district offers a dual credit program with Madison College, so the students earn high-school and college credits.
As the high school’s technical education instructor, Rob France, put it, “The industry is screaming for [welders].” France said some companies will hire employees “off the street” and train them.
“But if they get the skills here, that gives them a little more of an advantage,” France said.
The American Welders Association estimates a need for 400,000 welders nationwide, mainly due to retirements. According to Madison College metal fabricating instructor Roger Bratberg, who works with France on the dual credit program, the shortage has existed for the past dozen years and only worsened. It’s caused difficulties in producing enough supply to meet customer demands and created inflationary pressures, Bratberg said.
At Waunakee High School, many of the welding machines are donated by Endres Manufacturing; France buys others out of his budget. And Endres donates the scrap metal for students to practice on.
“If I had to buy steel – prices are way up – the cost for the student material fee might double,” France said. He added that students pay about $40 for class materials, and his intention is to keep the fee affordable.
To pass the class, the students have to weld an assembly showing they can weld a lap joint, a T-joint, a corner joint and others. First, they have to pass a safety test. As France showed the students’ metal practice pieces, he demonstrated the difficulty of getting the weld just right.
Sam Ballweg, president of Endres Manufacturing Company, a steel fabrication company located in Waunakee, described welding as a balance of artistic ability and spatial awareness, along with hand-eye coordination.
“You need to have an engineering background or mind to see how to do the work, which side you need to weld first, how to prepare the weld so that it’s easier to complete,” Ballweg said.
Endres manufactures steel beams for large buildings, like American Family Children’s Hospital. Ballweg said as those beams are created, the fabricators must be aware of their constructability.
“We have to talk about how our steel has to interact with the electrical and the plumbing, and make sure that when our steel is shipped out to the field, all those other parts and pieces fit alongside of our steel,” he said.
Ensuring a healthy workforce is part of the reason Endres Manufacturing supports the high school’s facility and is involved with local trade schools and high schools.
“Obviously, we’re a community member. We believe in the schools and want to support them,” Ballweg said. “We think there’s an opportunity for students who are not looking at going on to college or a four-year degree.”
This is the first year France has taught the high school’s metal fabrication class, where they can also earn dual credit with Madison College. Previously, too few students enrolled. Approved three years ago, the class teaches layout, cutting, joining and forming, France said.
After taking the metal arts classes, students could begin a career with decent wages right after high school graduation.
“It’s not just a working class job. People who come here and work as a fabricator can work 30 years in the industry and retire just as successfully as the guy who went to college and worked at a bank all day,” Ballweg said. “We have really good employees who have long-term careers here and move up the company ladder as a fabricator.”
Bratberg said salaries start at about $45,000 per year, and overtime can add another $10,000. More experienced fabricator-welders can earn a $60,000 yearly salary and more with overtime.
The metal arts lab is one of the smaller pieces of the district’s capital referendum planning.
France would like to increase the metal arts class capacity by removing a wall between the welding area and the larger shop, providing a view to supervise more students as they work, he said. Currently, just eight booths with welding equipment are available; France has shield partitions set to up accommodate the overflow of students learning the skill.
For those pursuing college degrees in the field, the high school classes offer an advantage.
“High school students who have a desire to enter the engineering disciplines will be much farther ahead by taking these courses,” Bratberg said. “Their knowledge in the manufacturing processes will set them above students who haven’t taken them.”