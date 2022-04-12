Groundswell Conservancy has announced an upcoming event at Westport Prairie, where the non-profit organization and its supporters will celebrate improvements that have been made to the 227-acre wildlife area on the east side of Waunakee.
Development and Outreach Coordinator Liz Pelton said the May 20 event, the “Westport Prairie Renovation Celebration,” will include a tour of the recently renovated tobacco barn and provide an opportunity for residents to check out the site’s newest features. Pelton said some of the recent additions include new trails, an improved parking area and updated signage throughout the preserve.
“We would love for folks in Waunakee to come out,” Pelton said, noting that many people – including herself at one time – were unaware they can hike and take part in other recreational activities at the site. “I never knew that Westport Prairie was open to the public until a handful of years ago when a friend took me there. So I think it’s important that we share that with Waunakee.”
About the prairie
Westport Drumlin Prairie was designated a state natural area in 1984, after the 14-acre ridge had been identified as remnant of an extensive prairie that once stretched across Dane and Columbia County. A land easement made the site publicly accessible, but visitors needed to push their way through dense vegetation in order to reach it.
An organization known as Natural Heritage Land Trust (NHLT) sought to change that experience while protecting additional prairie in 2010, when it acquired three parcels surrounding the drumlin and expanded the area of protected land to 217 acres. Walking trails and a parking area were added, and thanks to coverage of the expansion by local media outlets, more residents began visiting the site and taking advantage of its recreational opportunities than ever before.
NHLT has since worked with other conservation organizations to maintain and improve the area, which today measures approximately 227 acres. The group went through a rebranding in 2017, landing upon the name Groundswell Conservancy. Members have continued to restore the land, planting five acres of prairie just last year.
Pelton said preservation of the prairie and its 14-acre drumlin is only possible with contributions from local conservationists and other area residents. Those interested in receiving information about ways to contribute – either financially or through volunteerism – should visit the organization’s website at https://groundswellconservancy.org/ways-to-give/.
“We have this great outdoor volunteering program where, once a month, our conservationists will send out e-mails to anyone who’s signed up and interested in outdoor volunteering with two opportunities to help out at our local preserves,” Pelton said. “In the winter, that usually looks like burning brush piles – things that we’ve cleared over the course of the fall – to burn those up and get them out of the way for spring. And then we collect prairie seeds, remove invasive species, stuff like that. So it’s pretty hands-on conservation work.”
The conservancy has created a newsletter and blog as well, where visitors can submit their e-mail address to receive updates about its upcoming events and latest conservation efforts.