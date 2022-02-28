Waunakee students competed in the DECA State Career Development Conference, returning on Feb. 24. Several students qualified for the final level of competition. The students' results are as follows:

-William Valinotti - 4th Place in Professional Selling: Hospitality and 3rd Place in Automotive Services

-Lexi Lingard - 1st Place in Principles of Hospitality and Tourism

-Vincent Chou - 1st Place in Principles of Finance

-Drew Mais and Cole Kettner - 5th place in Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making

-Delaney Pfieffer - medalist

They, as well as Avery Tourdot and Carissa Dresen for the Leadership Academy, will attend Internationals in Atlanta in April.

