Waunakee students compete in state DECA conference

Roberta Baumann

Feb 28, 2022

Waunakee students competed in the DECA State Career Development Conference, returning on Feb. 24. Several students qualified for the final level of competition.

The students' results are as follows:

-William Valinotti - 4th Place in Professional Selling: Hospitality and 3rd Place in Automotive Services
-Lexi Lingard - 1st Place in Principles of Hospitality and Tourism
-Vincent Chou - 1st Place in Principles of Finance
-Drew Mais and Cole Kettner - 5th place in Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making
-Delaney Pfieffer - medalist

They, as well as Avery Tourdot and Carissa Dresen for the Leadership Academy, will attend Internationals in Atlanta in April.