The annual Waunakee High School Scholarship Drive is virtual again this year due to COVID-19. Residents recently received a flyer at their door with information about the Scholarship Drive and how to donate.

This is a scholarship program for all Waunakee High School seniors that participated in the Scholarship Drive flyer distribution on April 21 and 22. Thank you to all of the businesses and residents that have already donated to this wonderful program. The Scholarship Committee has set a goal of $40,000 to mark the drive's 55th year and has a ways to go to reach that goal.

Anyone who would like to make a donation may send a check payable to Waunakee Scholarship Fund, Inc. to 301 Community Drive, Waunakee, WI 53597. Donations may also be made online on the Waunakee Scholarship Drive Classmunity website at https:/www.classmunity.com.

