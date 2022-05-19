After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce will again host the annual Community Awards Celebration on Sunday, June 5, from 3-5 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper.
The format will change slightly and be in the late afternoon with an appetizer buffet versus a sit-down meal to encourage an open and social atmosphere. Most important is that the community will get a chance to honor the 17 individuals and groups for their valuable work and service to the community. The following organizations will be sponsoring a community award:
-American Legion Post #360, Leadership Award
-Waunakee Chamber of Commerce: Orchid Award, Young Professional Award, Business of the Year, Community Organization of the Year, & Chamber Champion
-Waunakee Community Services Dept., Friend of the Community
-Waunakee FFA, Agricultural Enterprise Award
-Waunakee Lions Club, Distinguished Service Award
-Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, Neighbor of the Year
-Waunakee Rotary Club: Outstanding Business Person and the Safety Award
-Waunakee Senior Center, Senior Volunteer of the Year
-Create Waunakee, Bright Light Award
-and, a surprise special recognition award to be announced.
The Master of Ceremony will be Waunakee’s own Village Administrator Todd Schmidt. The public is welcome to attend this celebration honoring Waunakee’s best. Tickets are $20 in advance and include the program and appetizer buffet.
To make a reservation to attend, contact the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce by emailing office@waunakeechamber.com or calling 608-849-5977.