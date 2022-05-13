ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
May 25, 1922
The Waunakee baseball team defeated Middleton Sunday by a score of 7-4. Hohlstein, on the mound for Waunakee, allowed only eight hits and was the heavy hitter of the game with three hits in four trips to the plate. Two were doubles.
There will be 13 candidates for sheriff this fall.
The fire department was called to the T.P. O’Malley home Friday noon.
Lawrence Spahn, who recently underwent surgery at St. Mary’s Hospital, returned to his home Saturday.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
May 26, 1927
Mr. and Mrs. William Richards of Dane announce the birth of a son on Wednesday, May 18.
Mr. and Mrs. Laufenberg celebrated their silver wedding anniversary on Sunday, May 22.
The grade school will hold commencement exercises on Tuesday. Charlotte Hanson is the valedictorian and Maebelle Wilke is salutatorian.
About 160 couples attended Junior Prom at the Men’s Club Hall Wednesday evening.
Hubert Brabender, 57, died at his home at Ashton Wednesday, May 11.
Anna M. Barman will graduate from St. Joseph’s School of Nurses at Elgin, Ill., on Tuesday, June 4.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
May 22, 1947
Miss Dorothy McCaul and Wilfred Worringer were united in marriage in the parsonage of Blessed Sacrament Church, Trenton, N.J., on April 12.
Mrs. Lawrence Little, 70, received first- and second-degree burns Thursday when a gasoline stove exploded.
Miss Mary Schroeder and Henry Lochner were united in marriage in St. Michael’s Church, Dane, on May 6.
Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Meyer announce the birth of a daughter on Thursday, May 16, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
May 22, 1952
The Civic Club baseball team defeated Springfield Sunday 12-3.
Mrs. Joseph Meinholz, 37, Cross Plains, sister of Math and Joe Laufenberg, died suddenly Friday at a Madison hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. Donald Heim are rejoicing over the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Friday, May 16.
Rev. Raymond Miller, pastor of St. Hubert’s Catholic Church at Hubertus, has been transferred to St. Peter’s Church, Beaver Dam.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
May 17, 1962
Mr. and Mrs. James McCarthy, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a daughter born at Madison General Hospital on Wednesday, May 9.
Miss Janet J. Spahn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence J. Spahn, and Thomas P. Uebersetzig, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Uebersetzig, Waunakee, were married May 8 at 10 a.m. the ceremony was in St. Olaf’s Catholic Church, DeForest.
All citizens of Waunakee are urged to wear a memorial poppy on Wednesday and Thursday, May 23 and 24, in a proclamation issued by Village President Joseph Hellenbrand setting the day aside as Poppy Day.
Mrs. Christ N. Ripp had the misfortune to fall and crack her hip Tuesday afternoon.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
May 25, 1972
National and state flags were presented to the school officials at the new Waunakee High School’s dedication program held Sunday afternoon. Andrew Kessenich, representing American Legion Post 360, presented the United States flag and State Assemblyman David O’Malley presented the State of Wisconsin flag.
Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Meffert, Waunakee, will observe their 25th wedding anniversary on Sunday, June 4. Mr. Meffert and the former Viola Kalscheur were married June 12, 1947, at St. Peter’s church in Ashton.
The Waunakee High School baseball squad defeated Lodi 9-4 to end the league season with a 4-win and 3-loss record good for second place in the Capitol Conference race.
FORTY YEARS AGO
May 13, 1982
A mediator from the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commissions will meet with negotiators for the Waunakee Teachers Association and the school board.
The Waunakee School Board Monday approved a $4.7 million budget with no tax increase for presentation to district residents at the July 26 annual meeting.
Shelly Hellenbrand, daughter of Marv and Marlene Hellenbrand, recently represented Waunakee High School at the Hugh O’Brian Youth Foundation Wisconsin Leadership Seminar in Milwaukee April 23-25.
Ted Stoll and Dean Statz threw 2 and 4 hitters respectively as the Waunakee Warrior baseball team shut out Verona and DeForest by identical scores of 7-0.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
May 7, 1992
Plans for a golf course in Waunakee won preliminary site approval at Monday’s meeting of the village board.
Larry Endres of Waunakee was honored by students at St. John’s School, who donated $2,300 in his name to the American Heart Association. Students raised the money at a “Jump Rope for Heart” campaign.
Dr. JoAnn Martens has taken over the dental practice of Dr. David Gates of Waunakee effective May 1.
Waunakee girls’ soccer team won two conference games last week to improve its league record to 5-1-1 and 8-1-1 overall.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
May 9, 2002
The house on the corner of Main and Baker streets was destroyed in a fire last week which was started by an 8-year-old child playing with matches. The family who rented the house escaped unharmed.
Jodi Ryan, a Waunakee third-grade teacher, recently shared experiences from her journey to Chiba, Japan, with third graders at Prairie Elementary School.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Marv Greiber, who is the third generation to carry on Waunakee’s heating business.
The Waunakee varsity baseball team had a busy week, playing four games – two Badger North conference games and a crossover double-header against Badger South for Verona. Unfortunately for the Warriors, all four games ended in defeat.
TEN YEARS AGO
May 10, 2012
If all goes as planned, the E. Main and N. Madison Street site that has sat vacant for about four years will be home to apartments with a possible mix of commercial use by next spring.
After sitting dilapidated for years along Hwy. M in the town of Westport, the old Whitehouse building has not just one, but two interested buyers. The former bar and grill is catching the eye of Skipper Bud’s bulging inventory, as well as a developer looking to put a country market type store in the location.
The Waunakee Village Board voted to present tourism grants for six local projects as recommended by the village’s Economic Development Committee (EDC).