Jacob Hamus, CFP®, Private Wealth Advisor, Vice-President, has joined the new Middleton office of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc., as a financial advisor in the Phelps Hamus Group. His office is at 8383 Greenway Blvd., Suite 600.
Hamus comes to Ameriprise after more than a decade at Morgan Stanley, where he worked primarily with individuals and families on retirement and financial planning. He holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM certification, earned through a rigorous process covering course work and a series of examinations on financial planning, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits, and estate planning. He earned a B.S. in personal finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“I’m thrilled to join Ameriprise Financial and fully embrace its focus on retirement, asset management and financial planning,” Hamus said. “The firm’s advisors share a common mission of helping clients achieve their goals, and that was a tremendous draw for me.”
As a financial advisor, Hamus provides financial advice that is built on a solid understanding of client needs and expectations, and provided in one-on-one relationships with his clients. For more information, please contact Jacob Hamus at (608) 841-4302.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.