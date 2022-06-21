The Waunakee Village Board Monday approved the purchase of an easement at their June 20 meeting, providing roadway access from Veridian’s Heritage Hills subdivision to Hwy. 19/113.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation approved the sale of the access rights for less than market value, at $550. Veridian will reimburse the village for the cost.
“We look forward to continued Village partnerships aimed toward good government coordination and problem solving to provide safe and efficient local and state roads that will support current and future community development and prosperity,” a letter from Brett Wallace, P.E. Director, WisDOT Southwest Region stated.
The new roadway will be called Breunig Boulevard, Waunakee’s Public Works Director, Bill Frederick, indicated at Monday’s meeting.
Also at the meeting, the board discussed an amplified music permit for the American Legion Post 360 tent at WaunaFest.
The request was part of the evening’s consent agenda, but Trustee Joe Zitzelsberger asked the item to be removed for discussion. Zitzelsberger said the 12:30 a.m. end time seemed inconsistent with other permits and suggested the village have some consistency on the time for amplified music to end. The board may consider a policy at a future meeting.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board approved a certified survey map for a land division on Patton Road in the Town of Vienna. The land is within Waunakee’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.
The board also approved the appointment of Ronald Plumer to the public works committee.