Dane County area 4-year-old kindergarten (4K) providers could be lifting their mask requirements next month, following updates that COVID-19 activity has continued to decrease throughout the county.
Communications director for YMCA of Dane County Scott Shoemaker said his organization has plans to reassess its masking policies prior to April, at which point students in the Y’s preschool and 4K programs may no longer be required to wear face coverings if their district allows it.
Shoemaker noted that case numbers have dropped but emphasized the importance of reviewing current data before making a decision.
“We have been responsible and protective of our kids and frontline childcare workers for two years,” Shoemaker said, adding that staff has tracked COVID cases and solicited feedback from program supervisors the past 24 months. “So we’ll continue to do that and make a data-informed decision here at the very end of what is hopefully the transition of this thing from pandemic to endemic.”
Waunakee providers have announced similar plans for their own facilities.
Owner and president of Brilliant Beginnings Brook Spaith said her staff has set a tentative date of April 4 for transitioning to mask-optional. Spaith explained that the target date will allow time after spring break to see whether the week in which many families travel has any effect on cases among staff and students.
“Spring break is a time when people are traveling everywhere,” Spaith said. “I have mass quantities of families who have put in notices for vacation for spring break. So by the time they all come back and have been exposed, I’m hoping that if we are going to see an outbreak from this, we’re going to see it by April 4.”
If no increase is observed, Spaith said Brilliant Beginnings will switch to a mask-optional policy at that time.
Westport’s Mary Lake Montessori has taken an identical approach. Administrator Kathy Lange sent an e-mail to families recently stating that the preschool and 4K facility would look at trends from March before deciding whether it should lift its mask requirement this spring.
“I believe we will see what the trend will be in March with the county mandate being lifted,” Lange stated in the communication to parents. “My hope is that it will continue to trend down and we will be able to move to optional or no mask in April.”
A difficult decisionThe announcements have come just two years after COVID-19 caused a statewide shutdown and subsequent school closure. Spaith said masking has helped 4K facilities mitigate spread of the virus throughout that time, and getting rid of the face coverings won’t be an easy decision.
“There’s no right answer,” Spaith said. “But when people tell me that it isn’t working, I one-hundred percent disagree, because the groups that we see a spread in are only the unmasked children. We have not seen numerous outbreaks in our classes where proper masking is taking place.”
Brilliant Beginnings has had to shut down classrooms on just three occasions, Spaith said, a stat she attributes to families complying with the mask requirement and staff being fully vaccinated.
That’s one reason she and other providers are hesitant about lifting that requirement.
“As much as we see case numbers dropping in the area and things getting back to normal, a lot of the kids in those rooms are not able to be vaccinated yet,” Shoemaker said. “So we’re just trying to be as responsible with their health as we can.”
External pressureThe majority of parents have been understanding about the need to mask, providers say, noting that many area residents are employed in the medical field. But others have expressed opposition to masking since Public Health Madison Dane County (PHMDC) dropped its mask mandate in early March.
Spaith and Lange said they have received several e-mails from parents questioning the decision to continue masking at their facilities. Some asked that they cite the scientific data and evidence they’d considered in making that decision, while others demanded the mask policy be dropped.
Spaith said the timeline for switching to a mask-optional approach would be based solely on medical advice, however, and whether or not COVID cases were low enough to support it.
“At the end of the day, my job is to do what I think is best to keep children safe and to keep my staff safe,” Spaith said. “We’re in a pandemic. So we say to (families) up front, ‘These are our beliefs. It’s not for everybody; I understand that. And if this isn’t right for you, that’s OK. We don’t all have to agree. However, this is what we enforce here.’”
According to the most recent PHMDC data snapshot, the average number of new COVID-19 cases in the county has decreased from 1290 in mid-January to 76 in late February and early March.