The Dane County Sheriff's Office has canceled its Hunter Sight-In at the Law Enforcement Training Center just east of Waunakee on Hwy. 19.
New restrictions on gatherings issued Nov. 17 by the Public Health Madison and Dane caused the cancellation.
Hunters are urged to take precautions to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19 this season, to wear masks and stay physically distant. Only members of the same household should gather together in camps.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.