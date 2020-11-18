The Dane County Sheriff's Office has canceled its Hunter Sight-In at the Law Enforcement Training Center just east of Waunakee on Hwy. 19.

New restrictions on gatherings issued Nov. 17 by the Public Health Madison and Dane caused the cancellation.

Hunters are urged to take precautions to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19 this season, to wear masks and stay physically distant. Only members of the same household should gather together in camps.

